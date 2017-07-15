Lib Loop: Truckee Tahoe libraries brimming with fun-filled events | SierraSun.com

Lib Loop: Truckee Tahoe libraries brimming with fun-filled events
July 15, 2017
Public Libraries have evolved to be community centers where a multitude of activities take place. Just take a look at our great upcoming events.
We will explode things, discuss things, create things, discover things, and check out things. There are lots of loud, inspiring, and fun things going in your public libraries. Come join the fun and dvisregard the outdated "shhhh" thing.
Kings Beach Library
Thursday, July 13, 3-4 p.m.: "Computers with Tom" Bring your tech question to an expert from Tahoe Tech Group.
Friday, July 14, 3-4:30 p.m.: "Excellent Explosions" Join us as we explode, gush, and change shape. Great science for all ages.
Tuesday, July 18, 1030-11 a.m.: "Preschool Story Time." Join us as we explore a pet theme. Books, songs, and a craft.
Incline Library
Thursday, July 13, 4-5 p.m.: Paws2Read. Come to the library to read to a friendly dog.
Thursday, July 13, 6:30 p.m.: Washoe Reads. "The Orphan Master's Son" by Adam Johnson. Join our series of book discussions on this Pulitzer Prize winning book about North Korea.
Tahoe City Library
Drop-in and craft it! Every Friday a new craft goes out for kids to create. Available whenever the library is open.
Truckee Library
Summer Stories session starts at 10:30 a.m. each Tuesday through Aug. 15.
Recommended Stories For You
Trending In: Local
- Farad Fire has charred 747 acres in an area about 12 miles northeast of Truckee
- Farad Fire causes more delays on I-80 near Truckee and Lake Tahoe
- Farad Fire consumes hundreds of acres about 12 miles northeast of Truckee
- Incline Village’s Demonstration Garden offers weekly classes, pertinent North Lake Tahoe gardening and landscaping tips
- Revenue is up, but so are costs in Placer County
Trending Sitewide
- Arrest made in traffic death of Bob Shaffer, legendary Truckee High School football coach
- The fate of Lake Tahoe’s Cal Neva is still being determined
- Farad Fire Update for July 15: 81 percent containment; all lanes open on Interstate 80
- Farad Fire has charred 747 acres in an area about 12 miles northeast of Truckee
- Farad Fire Update for July 14: 58 percent containment; all lanes open on Interstate 80