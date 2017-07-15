Lib Loop: Truckee Tahoe libraries brimming with fun-filled events | SierraSun.com

Public Libraries have evolved to be community centers where a multitude of activities take place. Just take a look at our great upcoming events.

We will explode things, discuss things, create things, discover things, and check out things. There are lots of loud, inspiring, and fun things going in your public libraries. Come join the fun and dvisregard the outdated "shhhh" thing.

Kings Beach Library

Thursday, July 13, 3-4 p.m.: "Computers with Tom" Bring your tech question to an expert from Tahoe Tech Group.

Friday, July 14, 3-4:30 p.m.: "Excellent Explosions" Join us as we explode, gush, and change shape. Great science for all ages.

Tuesday, July 18, 1030-11 a.m.: "Preschool Story Time." Join us as we explore a pet theme. Books, songs, and a craft.

Incline Library

Thursday, July 13, 4-5 p.m.: Paws2Read. Come to the library to read to a friendly dog.

Thursday, July 13, 6:30 p.m.: Washoe Reads. "The Orphan Master's Son" by Adam Johnson. Join our series of book discussions on this Pulitzer Prize winning book about North Korea.

Tahoe City Library

Drop-in and craft it! Every Friday a new craft goes out for kids to create. Available whenever the library is open.

Truckee Library

Summer Stories session starts at 10:30 a.m. each Tuesday through Aug. 15.