Lib Loop: Working to make a difference | SierraSun.com

We've seen local community members voicing their opinions and beliefs recently with the Women's March in Kings Beach on Jan. 21, with over 750 participants.

And the Earth Day festivities at Squaw Valley attracted a large contingent of people marching for Science. Whether you agree with the political perspective or not, these neighbors of yours are participating in civic engagement.

"Civic engagement," according to the New York Times, "means working to make a difference in the civic life of our communities and developing the combination of knowledge, skills, values and motivation to make that difference. It means promoting the quality of life in a community, through both political and non-political processes."

It doesn't matter what your issue is, you have the right to work and express yourself to make a difference in your community. One way you can develop the knowledge, skills, values, and motivation is by utilizing and supporting your local libraries.

There are a lot of things going on in our government right now, and you have the right to become engaged in the issues by expressing your viewpoints to your selected government officials. Learn about these opportunities at the library! Get engaged!

SIERRA NEVADA COLLEGE

• Saturday, May 13, 10 a.m. SNC Commencement — Speaker Benjamin Busch, American actor, writer, and filmmaker will address the graduates.

INCLINE VILLAGE LIBRARY

• Wednesday, May 3,, 4 p.m. Family Story Time — All early literacy programs in Washoe County Libraries feature stories, finger plays, and wiggle action as part of the experience to encourage a love of books, stimulate thinking, and promote feelings of self-assurance. All ages are welcome.

• Thursday May 4, 11:15 a.m. Toddler Story Time & Stay and Play — Stories, movement, and music will keep your little one engaged in this story time geared toward children ages 18 months to 3 years. Stay and Play after the program for more fun with STEAM toys, and friends.

• Tuesday May 9 6:30 p.m. Tahoe Talks Fake News — Join our guest experts, Fred Lokken, Betts Markle, Ben Rogers, and the community as we discuss the topic of Fake News.

• Wednesday May 10, 4 p.m. Mother's Day Story Time — A special story time devoted to mom. There will be stories, crafts, and a photo booth. All ages are welcome.

KINGS BEACH LIBRARY

• Tuesday May 9, 10:30-11 a.m. Preschool Story Time presents a "Mother's Day" theme. Join us for books, songs and a special Mother's Day Craft.

• Did you know we offer faxing, scanning, copying, free computer access, and free WiFi? Come check us out!

• Our lawn area is green and welcoming! We have picnic tables next to Griff Creek perfect for enjoying spring in Tahoe.

TRUCKEE LIBRARY

• Truckee Library Story times:

• Tuesdays at 10:30 a.m.: Toddler Time, for ages 18 months to 3 years.

• Wednesdays at 10:30 a.m.: Babes in Bookland for ages 6 months to 2 years.

• Thursdays at 11:30am: Preschool Stories, for ages 3 and up.

• Join Stay & Play for a half-hour after each Storytime.

• The Read Up! Adult literacy program based at the Truckee Library is constantly in need of community volunteers interested in becoming literacy/ESL tutors. Please call Rolann at 530-575-7030 for more details.

Submitted by Betts Markle, Library Director at Sierra Nevada College, 999 Tahoe Blvd., Incline Village, NV 89451 775.881.7511. She can also be reached at emarkle@sierranevada.edu.