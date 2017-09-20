May births at Tahoe Forest Hospital

The following are births for the month of May 2017 at Tahoe Forest Hospital:

Sophia Emma, a girl, was born to Flavio Corral Nunez and Selene Arrellano Sanchez of Truckee on May 1.

William Floyd, a boy, was born to Eric and Katrina Pilcher of Carnelian Bay on May 2.

Griffin Fox, a boy, was born to Conor and Lydia McAlindin of Kings Beach on May 4.

Itzayana Yazel, a girl, was born to Spanky Hernandez and Erika Valdez of Reno on May 4.

Kenzi May, a girl, was born to Cameron and Alysia Massey of Loyalton on May 6.

Ava Olivia, a girl, was born to Steve and Cicily Kessmann of Truckee on May 6.

Jessica Clarisa, a girl, was born to Mark Zavala and Maria Murrieta of Portola on May 11.

Zavala Grace, a girl, was born to Aaron and Kate Zilinski of Tahoe City on May 11.

Harper Alyssa Rose, a girl, was born to Kyle Britt and Kelsey Heil of Portola on May 12.

Bentley Joseph, a boy, was born to Dalton Amaral and Marissa Rios of Blairsden on May 14.

Jackson Richard, a boy, was born to Tyler and Ferrell Mongillo of Truckee on May 15.

Chloe Anne, a girl, was born to Matt and Brooke Johnson of Kings Beach on May 16.

Maddison Burnett, a girl, was born to Thomas Brennan and Erin Derrick of Portola on May 18.

Zoe Rebecca, a girl, was born to Maximillian Castellon and Jessica Whitelock of Truckee on May 18.

Diana Marie, a girl, was born to Michael and Sanja Bergin of Incline Village on May 18.

Nicole Marie, a girl, was born to Michael Allen and Patti Towns of Incline Village on May 20.

Jack Perseus, a boy, was born to David and Erin Westall of Alpine Meadows on May 23.

Adeline Rose Marie, a girl, was born to Nathan and Tiffany Whittemore of Beckworth on May 24.

Ayla Marie, a girl, was born to John Hanzel and Andrea Walz of Truckee on May 26.

Carlos Israel, a boy, was born to Juan Carlos Salazar and Manuela Camarena of Kings Beach on May 31.