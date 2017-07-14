Mining software company opens U.S. location in downtown Reno | SierraSun.com

Reno is continuing to attract businesses to the Biggest Little City, including international companies.

MINEMAN Systems, an international mining software company, recently leased 1,067 square feet of office space within downtown Reno's 50 W. Liberty building. The company is headquartered in Australia and its new Reno offices will allow the company to further expand its global footprint.

MINEMAN offers cloud-based software and business services to help mining companies sell and buy base and precious metals around the world. The software is used by mining operations in 28 countries. Their clients include major mining companies such as Newmont, Goldcorp, Newcrest, and more.

"It really removes a lot of the complexity for a mining company," Omar Adamson, CEO of MINEMAN Systems, said in a phone interview.

He explained that the software allows companies to more easily manage operations so management can focus more attention on higher-level aspects such as strategy, planning and improvements within their company.

Adamson founded the company in 1984 focusing on mining design and engineering. They started to build the software product in the early '90s and trademarked the name MINEMAN in 1993. He said that it took about 10 years to build what he calls "a standardize system."

"Every operation is different," Adamson said. "You have to set up the software to fit the company like a glove."

MINEMAN has become a world leader in providing software and services for metal sales. In 2016, one-third of the world's traded copper and 20 percent of the world's gold production were sold through MINEMAN and approximately 50 shipments of gold and silver doré bars are handled by MINEMAN software every week.

In addition to its' MINEMAN software, the company also offers a mining business service called Managed Services.

"The new Managed Services business unit is for those mining companies who wish to outsource all of that work to us, including their revenue financials," Adamson said in an email response. "Essentially, we manage the entire process of shipping, sales and financials on behalf of the mining company."

The company currently has 45 full-time employees in its five offices in Australia, India, Philippines, Peru and now the United States. Adamson explained that they also have a software development team in Indonesia.

"Most of our business already comes from companies headquartered in Canada and the U.S.," Adamson said. "Also, there is no company that supplies the same breadth of services for the mining industry and we feel there is a great deal of potential to supply services to other U.S. and Canadian mining companies."

Adamson said that they had wanted to develop an office in the United States for some time. The company was looking to hire a new employee named Sandy Kerr, who resided in northern Nevada. They decided that bringing Kerr on provided an opportune time to open an office in the U.S.

"So we hired her and it was just a perfect coincidence that we always wanted to set up an office in the U.S.," Adamson said.

He explained that they liked the downtown office's proximity to other businesses and financial institutions as well as the view of the city and mountains from the tenth-floor offices.

Kerr is currently the only employee working out of the Reno office. However, MINEMAN Systems plans to hire six to 10 people over the course of the next one to two years.

The company is looking for employees who have a strong background in gold accounting and sales and associated treasury activities. Interested candidates can email their resume to Enquiries@mineman.com.