Nevada County supervisors opt to replace vacancy on marijuana community advisory panel | SierraSun.com

A sudden vacancy on Nevada County's citizen marijuana group led supervisors on Tuesday, July 11, to scuffle over how they should handle the absent panelist.

The Board of Supervisors voted 4-1 to accept applications for the seat left vacant by Matthew Shapero, in the agricultural industry, on the community advisory group. The county's cannabis consultant — MIG, Inc. — and staff will vet the applications and on July 25 bring a recommendation to supervisors.

Staff on Tuesday hadn't created the application process. It expected to have that information on Wednesday, July 12.

Supervisor Heidi Hall opposed the move, saying the community advisory group, which will craft recommendations for the county's permanent cannabis grow ordinance, should remain at 15 members.

"We keep meddling with the process," Hall said.

Supervisor Dan Miller disputed that supervisors meddled, asking how the board should respond if a panelist with ties to cannabis or education left the advisory group.

Supervisor Ed Scofield said he'd opt to leave the position vacant, if the person had no connection to the agriculture industry. However, he noted that supervisors made a point of adding Rich Johansen, who like Shapero is connected to agriculture, when they created the advisory panel.

The panel initially had only 14 members, including Shapero. Supervisors added Johansen and Don Bessee.

Sean Powers, director of the county's Community Development Agency, recommended an abbreviated application period, to which supervisors agreed. MIG and Powers' office now will accept applications from people in the agricultural industry and in two weeks deliver a recommendation for Shapero's replacement.

The community advisory group on Tuesday held its fourth of eight meetings. It's expected to write its grow ordinance recommendations by year's end. Supervisors have said they want the new ordinance passed by March.

To contact Staff Writer Alan Riquelmy, email ariquelmy@theunion.com or call 530-477-4239.