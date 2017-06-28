Nevada gets $26.2M in federal property tax compensation | SierraSun.com

Sen. Dean Heller, R-Nev., said Nevada will receive $26.2 million from the Payments In Lieu of Taxes program this year.

PILT is a federal program designed to compensate states for property tax revenue they're unable to collect because they have a high percentage of non-taxable federal land within their borders. In Nevada, 85 percent of the land is federally owned and, therefore, non-taxable.

Heller said the PILT money helps local governments in Nevada's 17 counties provide essential services, including public safety and education.

He said this year's total PILT funding is a record $464.6 million.

Heller applauded Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke for his support for the program.

Zinke, who visited Nevada this past week, said growing up in Montana, "I know how important PILT payments are to local communities that have federal lands."

"PILT investment often serves as critical support for local communities as they juggle planning and paying for basic services such as public safety, fire fighting, social services and transportation," he said.

While Alaska has the most federal land — 223.8 million acres — Nevada has the highest percentage of federal land at 84.9 percent or 58.2 million acres. Esmeralda and Lincoln counties have the highest percentages of federal property. Both are more than 98 percent federally controlled. But Lander, Nye, and White Pine counties are all more than 90 percent federal.