Nonprofit hosts retreat for families of veterans

Two active duty veteran Navy families celebrated an adventure weekend retreat on Oct. 20-23 in Lake Tahoe, courtesy of Patriot List and Move Mountains.

Patriot List is a Carson City nonprofit, focused on helping military families team up with Move Mountains of Incline Village to host outdoor adventure retreats in the beautiful Lake Tahoe Basin.

The mission of the program is to create family activities that blend adventure and communication skills into a fun retreat weekend. The families are challenged physically, emotionally and mentally while they work together through fun and engaging obstacles.

The weekend itinerary included kayaking obstacles on the lake, zip lining at Project Discovery on Mount Rose Ski Tahoe, and hiking to Monkey Rock on the flume trail.

"This was our first family vacation ever, it was so amazing to see our daughters light up at their first site of snow and to spend the weekend focused on spending quality time with our kids," said Gabriel, an active duty Navy member and fathers of one of the families, whose last name was not divulged because of his military status.

Colin Supko, founder of Patriot List, is a Navy SEAL Commander (res) with 18 years of service.

"It was an honor to host the families of a fellow SEAl teammate and Navy sailor in the place that meant so much to my early life," Supko said. "Northern Nevada and Incline Village provide the perfect backdrop for enduring family memories. Our military families sacrifice a great deal on behalf of our nation, so having to opportunity to give back to them on any level is why we founded Patriot List."

Charlie White, founder of Move Mountains, added: "I am so grateful for the community support that allowed us to create and provide a program designed for these military families at the core.

"The family as a team is a perspective that shifts the way we support and treat one another at home. Connecting these military families gave me great joy, and I could not be more honored and humbled to be able to give back to such a wonderful community. This is just the beginning — I am already looking forward to our next retreat."

Patriot List is looking forward to hosting their next family retreat, and is seeking sponsors and donors.

Kelsie Longerbeam is the news, business and environment reporter for the Sierra Sun and North Lake Tahoe Bonanza. She can be contacted at klongerbeam@sierrasun.com or 530-550-2653. Follow her on Facebook, and Twitter and Instagram @kelsielongerbm