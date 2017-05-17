North Tahoe girls capture regional track title | SierraSun.com

For the third year in a row, the North Tahoe High School girls' track and field team won the Nevada Interscholastic Activities Association 2A Northern Region championship.

The girls ended the championship, which took place May 12-13 at Carson High School in Carson City, Nev., with 196 points.

Pershing County was second with 183 points, followed by Yerington with 109 points. Incline High School ended up in fourth place with 60 points.

Pershing County finished atop the boys' standing with 197 points, followed by North Tahoe with 163 points, and Yerington with 133 points.

The top-four finishers in each event at regionals qualified for the 2017 NIAA Nevada State High School Track and Field Championships at Foothill High School in Henderson, Nev. The state championships are being held May 19-20.

North Tahoe qualified 21 places for girls in individual events, plus four relay events, while the boys qualified 13 individual events plus four relay events.

Among some of the top performers for the North Tahoe girls' team was sophomore Josii Johnson, who won the 800-meter run and was part the first place, 800-meter relay team. She also finished third in the 1,600-meter run and was part of the second place, 4X400-meter relay team.

Sophomore AJ Hurt won the 100-meter hurdles and the triple jump. She also finished second in the 300-meter hurdles. The girls also swept the 1,600-meter and 3,200 meter runs.

Junior Anna Yamauchi won the 1,600-meter event, followed sophomore Ella Carr, and Johnson in third. Sophomore Elan Lindsey won the 3,200-meter run, followed by Carr, and freshman Kathleen Hanly.

Freshman Julia Saxe finished first in the long jump, and second in the 100-meter hurdles. She was also on the third place, 4X200 meter relay team.

On the boys' side, senior Martin Barrera took first place in the shot put with a personal record of 41 feet, 2.75 inches. He also finished second in the discus with a toss of 109 feet, 9 inches.

Sophomore Corey Joslin won the 3,200-meter run, while teammate and fellow sophomore Alex Whitham finished third in the event. Also, sophomore Riley Hacker took second place in three events, including the 800-meter run.

For all standings visit http://www.niaa.com/sports/track/index.