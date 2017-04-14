NTB approves Incline to Sand Harbor project | SierraSun.com

The Nevada Department of Transportation Board on Monday approved a $36.2 million project to build the bikeway-shared use path between Country Club Drive in Incline Village to Sand Harbor State Park.

Project Manager Nick Johnson told the board that the pathway will greatly improve safety for those who now park along the roadway to get to the beach as well as reduce pollution flowing into the lake from the existing highway.

He said at present, people are parking and walking along the shoulder and crossing the roadway despite the traffic. There are several accidents every summer between vehicles and pedestrians trying to get to Hidden, Chimney and other beaches along the roadway.

"That three-mile stretch will become a no parking zone," Johnson said. "We can get everybody off the roadway."

The construction actually started last year with initial construction of the parking lot, installation of sediment control and building the tunnel under State Route 28 near Hidden Beach. Johnson said this contract will complete all remaining work from the junction with U.S. 50 to Sand Harbor.

Asked when Granite Construction would begin work on this phase of the project, Johnson said they "could potentially be out there as early as next week as long as we don't get any more storms."

Gov. Brian Sandoval asked if the project would create enough parking to satisfy those who regularly go to Hidden Beach.

Johnson said the parking lot will have 90 spaces, just a bit fewer than the roughly 100 that currently park in the three miles between south Incline Village and the beach.

The pathway runs mostly along the shoreline. The project also will create pullouts along the way for public transport to help get beach-goers to and from the various beaches.

He said the goal is to get the entire project done by the end of 2018.

"The goal is to get out of there as soon as we can," Johnson said. "But Mother Nature could easily push us into a third year of construction."

"This is a fabulous project," said Sandoval adding he wants it done before he leaves office at the end of 2018. "This is one of those things people really didn't think was possible."

The board also approved a $14 million contract to reconstruct Glendale Avenue from Kietzke Lane to McCarran Boulevard. That project as well was awarded to Granite Construction.

Also, the board approved a $2 million contract with CA Group for construction management services since, according to engineer Thor Dyson, it will be a 24-hour a day job probably six or seven days a week.

The project is a complete reconstruction of what used to be a highway. Glendale started as and remains a state-controlled road — officially designated State Route 628. But both Sandoval and board member Len Savage said it's about time Reno and Sparks took over the road. When this project is completed, Savage said, the state will essentially be "giving these local governments a brand new car."

"Essentially, we're subsidizing local governments in maintaining these roads," said Sandoval.

Finally, the board approved a $9 million contract with Granite Construction to resurface Interstate 80 from a half mile east of the East Fernley Grade to the Lyon/Churchill county line — about 10 miles.