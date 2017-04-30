Opinion: Let us know what you want to see | SierraSun.com

For those of you who missed his recent column, we have a new managing editor at the Sierra Sun and North Lake Tahoe Bonanza.

Wyatt Haupt Jr. took the reins as managing editor on April 14 after a longer than expected drive through some snowy weather from Newport, Ore.

He has been spending the past two weeks figuring out how to use our quirky computer system and getting a feel for where our initial priorities will be.

Many of our initial priorities will be behind the scenes, focusing on better planning and storytelling.

Our goal is simple, produce content that is interesting to you, our readers. Our tools are changing and improving, but the goal remains the same.

As we work on how we can build the best possible newspaper and media company, we are seeking your feedback.

If you are reading this I want to hear from you.

I want to know what you are intrested in, and what we can do to be better.

Send me an email or give me a call.

Whether it is something we do well that you want us to continue, something you want us to stop, or something you think would be interesting, let us know.

We are open to new ideas. We publish three editions a week and daily online. That is a lot of space to fill, and we want to make sure that all of it matters to our readers.

The more we know about what you want to hear, the better we are able to support the community.

So be sure to say hello to Wyatt when you see him around town, and let us know what you think.

Ben Rogers is the publisher of the Sierra Sun and North Lake Tahoe Bonanza. He can be reached at brogers@sierrasun.com or by phone at 530-550-2641.