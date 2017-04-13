Opinion: What a winter, is it over yet? | SierraSun.com

This winter seems to be never ending.

Each week I look at the forecast and there is another atmospheric river forecasted to hit our community.

Earlier this week I was talking with one of our advertisers about all the different names that we have come up with for this winter. From "snowpocalypse" and "snow-mageddon" you know you have a monster of a season when we start to throw around made-up words to describe it.

I can safely say that this winter has left me in a state of complete amazement. I am still in disbelief when I look at the 10 feet of snow still sitting by my driveway, even after it has melted, a lot.

As much as I love the winter, I think I can speak for most of us when I say enough is enough.

At this point, a few more sunny days and fewer power outages and feet of snow to shovel would be welcome.

Just this last weekend I was amazed at how much it still looks like winter. While my friends and family in Colorado and around the nation are going on hikes and bike rides, we are still getting our exercise one shovelful at a time.

I am looking forward to trading in my snow pants for a swimsuit.

Sitting on a beach seems more and more appealing each day. I have found myself wistfully looking at the lake, thinking about taking a swim. Of course, I would have to be crazy to hop in right now.

It has been a great winter. The skiing has been incredible with conditions are arguably the best that many of us have been alive to see.

It was also my first winter as a dad. About a year ago, April 24th to be exact, my wife and I welcomed our son into the world. It will be fun to tell the kid that his winter there was snow above the first floor of our house. I can already see him looking at me like I am making it all up. We all have the back in my day stories, these will be hard for him to believe.

With that change to our family and lives, we held off on buying ski passes this year and instead opted to focus on figuring out how to do this whole parenting thing.

We were both lucky enough to get to cross country ski most weekends and I have been able to get out on my snowboard a few times this year. Although not enough.

I certainly missed it. Mainly being so close and yet so far when we get the powder reports from the mountain.

On the bright side, every time I skip a pass we have an incredibly snowy year.

You're welcome.

After some great days this year on my snowboard and Nordic skis. I think I got my fill, and I am looking forward to next season.

It better be a good year as I am getting a pass. The only question now is which resort I will be choosing for next year.

As the snow starts to melt and this crazy winter draws to a close. I am excited to be able to go for a run on a nice singletrack trail.

Although at this rate that won't be till sometime in July.

Ben Rogers is the publisher of the Sierra Sun and North Lake Tahoe Bonanza. He can be reached at brogers@sierrasun.com or by phone at 530-550-2641