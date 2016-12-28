Photos: Tahoe League for Charity celebrates the holidays | SierraSun.com

TAHOE CITY, Calif. — On Monday, Dec. 5, Tahoe League for Charity held its annual holiday luncheon at Jake’s on the Lake in Tahoe City.

A delicious lunch was served while members of the Truckee Tahoe Musical Chorus provided musical entertainment.

Tahoe League for Charity’s first meeting of the new year will be held on Monday, Jan. 10, at Jake’s on the Lake from 11:30 a.m. to 1:3 p.m.

The meeting will feature Dr. Rob Leri, Superintendent for the Truckee Tahoe Unified School District.

For information and reservations, call Nina Rogers at 530-581-1265.

This article was provided by the Tahoe League for Charity, a community based nonprofit founded in 1999 that serves the North Lake Tahoe and Truckee area. Visit http://www.tahoeleagueforcharity.org to learn more.