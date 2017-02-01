Physics of Tahoe snow conversation set for Feb. 13 in Truckee | SierraSun.com

Tahoe Silicon Mountain, a network of technology professionals who live and work in the Tahoe-Truckee area, will welcome Dr. Benny Bach to present “The Physics of Snow” this month.

“Whether driving in it, shoveling it or skiing/riding it, we all recognize there are many different types of snow,” according to a news release from the group. “Did you know the ice crystals in snow aren’t really white? Learn about snow phenomena and find out how the different types of snow (including man-made) affect your skiing and riding.”

Bach, Associate Professor and Director of Undergraduate Labs at University of Nevada, Reno, will talk about snow formation, snow crystals, the different types and qualities of snow and how those characteristics are influenced by temperature, wind and humidity.

Visit unr.edu/physics/people/bernhard-bach to learn more about Bach.

The meeting is set for Monday, Feb. 13, 6-8 p.m. at Pizza on the Hill, in Tahoe Donner at 11509 Northwoods Blvd. A $5 fee includes pizza and salad.

The event will be livestreamed on YouTube: bit.ly/YouTubeTSM.

Visit http://www.TahoeSiliconMountain.com to learn more about the group.