Placer County offers redevelopment for Tahoe City firehouse

Placer County is offering a rare opportunity to the Tahoe community to redevelop the Tahoe City firehouse properties.

The county has released a request for information document inviting experienced, mixed-use development firms and other interested parties to submit letters of interest for the Tahoe City firehouse properties.

Those interested are expected to detail their experience and vision for the reuse and development project consistent with community goals and area plans.

The county-owned Tahoe City firehouse properties include three buildings: the former North Tahoe Fire Station 51, the Tahoe Community Center building, and the former visitor center building.

The property is located just steps away from Commons Beach in the Heart of Tahoe City in North Lake Tahoe. The property presents a unique project setting with access to outstanding recreation and proximity to the Tahoe City Town Center, transit hubs, bike trails, ski resorts, marinas, and residential communities.

"We are excited to see how this redevelopment opportunity will complement Tahoe City's vibrant downtown experience for residents and visitors alike," said JT Chevallier, executive director of the Tahoe City Downtown Association.

Currently, North Tahoe Arts occupies the Tahoe Community Center on a month-to-month tenancy. The Visitor Center building, a one-story addition to the Tahoe Community Center, is vacant as is former Fire Station 51.

Through a series of community workshops held in the spring and summer of 2017, county staff and others developed a list of guiding principles to be used as the basis for the development of any project.

Some of these principles include: creating a new space for bringing people together; providing economic return to the community and county; improving water quality and scenic conditions; being financially sustainable, and providing flexible space allowing a variety of uses depending on time of year or day.

The request for information provides a description of the property, submittal information and requirements, and an explanation of evaluation criteria and next steps. Additionally, the request for information packet includes a summary of community input and initial design concepts developed by a team of local, volunteer architects during a one-day meeting.

It is the county's and submittal review committee's desire to select proposal concepts that are consistent with community feedback as well as local area plans.

Prospective developers will have the opportunities to visit the Tahoe City firehouse properties guided by county staff from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. on Nov. 21 and 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. on Nov. 29. Both open house tours will take place at the property located at 300 and 380 North Lake Boulevard, Tahoe City.

Attendance is voluntary; interested parties are not required to attend.

The deadline for the request for information document is 5 p.m. on Dec. 15.

For further information regarding the project RFI contact senior project manager Suzy Vose, at 530-886-4950 or by email at svose@placer.ca.gov

