Quality Automotive donates $1,000 to Truckee warming center | SierraSun.com

TRUCKEE, Calif. — Quality Automotive and Smog of Truckee recently awarded Truckee’s Emergency Warming Center with a $1,000 check as winner of the annual “Season of Giving” contest.

“We are so happy to give the money to this grassroots effort that is bringing a warm and dry bed and a meal to those in need during intense weather,” says the automotive repair shop owner, Bill Greeno.

The group earned the donation by garnering the most votes from the community on the local business’s website. Several nonprofits vying for the donation were also given radio time on KTKE to talk about their St. as a nonprofit in Truckee and North Tahoe.

The Emergency Warming Center is located at 10079 Church Street at downtown Truckee’s Church of the Mountains, across from The Community Arts Center, and has already been open more than 20 days this winter.

According to the website, “the warming center provides a safe place for people 18 years of age and older to stay on the coldest nights of the year. Opening is triggered by severe weather as forecast by the office of emergency services: 15 degrees or colder, more than a foot of snow forecast or other severe weather events.”

The space fits 16 guests and is open 6 p.m. to 7 a.m. and requires at least eight volunteers. Volunteers are always needed.

If you would like to help out, contact Cathie Foley, Emergency Warming Center Coordinator, at comumc@sbcglobal.net.

“Thank you to all those in the community who voted for this deserving local nonprofit; we look forward to next year and another season of giving,” states Sheila Greeno, owner of Quality Automotive and Smog.

Past recipients that have earned this yearly donation through community votes include the Humane Society of Truckee/Tahoe, Truckee YoungLife, Sierra Senior Services and the KidZone Museum.

Visit http://www.churchofthemountains.com to learn more about the warming center.

This article was provided by Quality Automotive and Smog. Visit http://www.qualityautomotiveand smog.com to learn more.