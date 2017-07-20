Recreational po marijuana could be sold in Incline Village as early as Aug. 4 | SierraSun.com

Customers lined up in front of Nevada's marijuana dispensaries on July 1, hoping to be among the state's first legal recreation marijuana consumers. But Incline Village residents still had to drive to Reno to partake.

The Washoe County Board of Commissioners took action at a July 11 meeting to begin recreational marijuana sales in unincorporated parts of the county.

North Lake Tahoe has its own marijuana dispensary, NuLeaf. The dispensary was planning to begin recreational marijuana sales, but wasn't able to do so on schedule with the rest of the state because they were still waiting on a permit from Washoe County.

The county was allowed 20 retail dispensary permits, and by July 1 had issued four to Reno stores and none to retailers in unincorporated parts of the county, like Incline Village.

Retailers in unincorporated parts of the county acquire licenses from the county, not the city as businesses in Reno do. Because the county had not yet amended its business license code to include a permitting system for recreational marijuana, permits weren't yet available for sellers in places like Incline Village.

There are only three marijuana dispensaries in unincorporated Washoe County, including Nuleaf in Incline Village and two others in Sun Valley.

The board's action created a temporary permit system allowing those medical marijuana dispensaries to sell retail marijuana in a manner consistent with the state regulations.

According to county documents, discussion over a long-term permit system is expected to continue throughout 2017 with the goal of setting permanent regulations by 2018.

A final reading of the temporary ordinance will take place on July 25. Pending its approval, dispensaries in unincorporated parts of the county would be allowed to begin recreational marijuana sales on Aug. 4.

Amanda Rhoades is a news, environment and business reporter for the Sierra Sun. She can be reached at arhoades@sierrasun.com or 530-550-2653. Follow her on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram @akrhoades.