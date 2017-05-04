Rick Fox | SierraSun.com

April 6, 1032 ~ February 12, 2017

Grandfather, raconteur, investor, and all-around generous friend, Rick Fox, passed away after a brief illness on February 12, 2017, at his son's home in Aptos, California. Rick and his wife and soulmate of 61 years, Sandy Fox, had just relocated to the Santa Cruz area from Incline Village the previous summer.

Rick and Sandy had lived for 30 years in their home on Tyner Drive in Incline Village, with a panoramic view of Rick's beloved Lake Tahoe. Rick often remarked that he had moved to Tahoe to satisfy his love of skiing. During that time, Rick and Sandy made plenty of friends. One of their greatest pleasures was planning and hosting parties for friends and family.

Rick was born on April 6, 1932, in Detroit, Michigan. At age 14, his family relocated to Southern California. Rick served with the U.S. Army in Ft. Louis, Washington. Rick met his future wife, Sandy, at a picnic in Long Beach in 1952. Rick and Sandy were married in 1955 at the Beverly Hills Hotel while he was finishing up college at UCLA, where he graduated in 1956. With an infinity for motivations of people, Rick attended Pepperdine University, earning his Masters in Psychology and a certificate in marriage counseling. He spent five years in marriage counseling in the mid 1970's.

Rick was a great story teller. He loved nothing better than visiting friends at the gym or on the beach, spending time conversing over a long lunch, an afternoon curled up with the New York Times, arguing politics or history, great food, and good biographical books.

Rick had an incredible love of life, and people. He was thankful for all the things he had – a beautiful view of Lake Tahoe, the beach, the ski slope, friends and family.

Rick leaves behind his wife, Sandy, son William (Billy) and wife Ingrid Fox of Incline Village, grandsons Sean and Jason Fox of Incline Village, and son Alan of Aptos, California; sister, Gail Ross, and brother-in-law, Mike Ross, of Incline Village, and many grieving friends.

A celebration of Rick's life is planned for Sunday, June 25, 2017 at 11:00 am at Burnt Cedar Beach in Incline Village.