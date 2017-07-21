Shakespeare Ranch in Glenbrook on housing market for $69 million | SierraSun.com

July appears to be the month for multimillion dollar waves on Lake Tahoe's real estate scene. With one reported sale setting a record for closing price in Incline Village and another estate setting a Tahoe record for listing price, the Shakespeare Ranch in Glenbrook is on the market for $69 million.

The 129-acre property includes 200 feet of lake frontage with a community pier and launch service to five private boat buoys.

Additionally, the Shakespeare Ranch includes a 5,111 square-foot entertainment barn and seven guest homes and cabins, an office and pool building, all totaling 15 bedrooms, 16 bathrooms, seven kitchens and multiple garages centered around a green with a gazebo.

"Shakespeare Ranch offers a preeminent year-round lifestyle like no other single destination in the World combined with Nevada tax benefits — all just four hours from Silicon Valley and under an hour by air," states a listing by Oliver Luxury Real Estate.

The historic ranch boasts nearly 35,000 square feet of improvements including the entertainment barn, which was built in 1873 before being moved to its present location and restored by the current owners, who outfitted it with a gourmet kitchen and wine room for celebrity events.

The 5,111-square-foot entertainment barn includes a chef's kitchen and plans for a new approximately 9,500-square-foot estate home with garage — plans and renderings are available for the new main residence.

There is a pool house with indoor pool and steam spa, fireside dining, an outdoor hot tub, a fully equipped gym, an art loft, an executive office suite, a staging kitchen for catering and guest bathrooms.

Along with horse stables, a greenhouse, vegetable gardens and animal enclosures, the property includes rodeo grounds that host the annual Glenbrook Rodeo. This year's rodeo takes place on July 28 and July 29.

The annual rodeo, according to the posting, is a tradition dating back to the 1940s. It was revived by the current owners in 2000 and features bull riding, bronco riding, ribbon roping, barrel racing, carnival games, and a silent auction followed by a dinner prepared by restaurateur Emeril Lagasse.

The evening also features a private performance by a renowned entertainer. Past headliners have included Robin Williams, Jay Leno, Lionel Richie, Kenny "Babyface" Edmonds, Kenny Loggins and America. This year's performance will be by Smokey Robinson.

Earlier this month, an estate on Lake Tahoe's North Shore set a record for the highest price listing at Lake Tahoe, according to Chase International, with a $75 million price tag.

Less than a week before then, it was announced that a waterfront estate formerly owned by casino mogul Steve Wynn sold for $31.1 million, a record reported sale for Incline Village.