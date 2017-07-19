Shoreline Plan to focus on new piers, access and low water levels in Lake Tahoe | SierraSun.com

Marinas, piers, buoys, ramps, and slips can't just go anywhere in Lake Tahoe's specially protected waters. In fact, they've been limited since a judge blocked a 2008 attempt at updating the regulations, but that could change soon.

The Tahoe Regional Planning Agency is crafting a draft environmental impact statement for the proposed Lake Tahoe Shoreline Plan, which is intended to update policies regarding structures that support recreation on the water.

The announcement, made July 12, is the latest move from the bi-state planning agency in its years-long attempt to update the policies that affect boating, lake access, marinas, piers, and low lake level adaptation.

According to the notice, a 1987 policy limited the number of structures that could be built within the Lake Tahoe shoreline because it was thought that they had a negative impact on fisheries, but over time that belief was disproven. The agency tried to update the policy, but was challenged by multiple groups.

In 2010, a judge ruled that the environmental impact statement that was used in the 2008 plan was inadequate, thus sending the agency back to the drawing board and placing a moratorium on the development of any new piers or other similar structures in the meantime.

Agency spokesman Tom Lotshaw said that this time, they hope that by collaborating with the groups who challenged the previous plan, including the League to Save Lake Tahoe and the Tahoe Lake Front Owners Association, they can reach a consensus.

As required by law, the agency is currently seeking public comment on the direction of the environmental impact statement. Two public meetings will be held for those who wish to learn more and offer comments. The meetings will be on July 26 at 9:30 a.m. during the TRPA Governing Board meeting in the North Tahoe Event Center, as well as Aug. 9 at 9:30 a.m. during the TRPA Advisory Planning Commission meeting at the TRPA office in Stateline, Nev.

Written comments are also being accepted through Aug. 16 at 5 p.m. They can be sent to Rebecca Cremeen, Associate Planner, at rcremeen@trpa.org or P.O. Box 5310, Stateline, NV 89449.

You can the TRPA's website at trpa.org/programs/shorezone/ and its informational website on the plan at shorelineplan.org/ to learn more.

Amanda Rhoades is a news, environment and business reporter for the Sierra Sun. She can be reached at arhoades@sierrasun.com or 530-550-2653. Follow her on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram @akrhoades.