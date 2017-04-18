Sierra College Insights presents ‘Creation and Darwin’s Galapagos’ | SierraSun.com

Most widely known for the species studied by Charles Darwin and his theory of evolution, the Galápagos Islands are located west of Ecuador on either side of the equator.

On Friday, April 21, "Creation and Darwin's Galapagos" with Sierra College, Tahoe-Truckee Science Professor Derek Larson will review specifics of evolutionary theory and explore examples of how evolution is researched. Larson's personal travelogue of the Galapagos will be a highlight of this Sierra College Insights session.

Infused with humor, data and strong visuals, Larson's session on the theory of evolution and Galapagos is sure to be engaging, program organizer Nicole Cheslock said.

The program, which will include refreshments, is offered at no charge. The discussion will take place from 7-8:15 p.m. Space is limited and reservations are recommended.

Visit sierracollege.ticketleap.com for details and reservations.

"Raising the Wild," the final Sierra College Insights of the spring semester, will take place on May 12 with University of Nevada, Reno English Professor Michael Branch. He will share insights from his recent books highlighting tales about the environment and life.

