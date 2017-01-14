Sierra history: Get involved in Diamond Peak’s golden anniversary celebration | SierraSun.com

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. — Back in 1966, Incline Village developers Art Wood and Harold Tiller hired Austrian ski consultant Luggi Foeger to design and build Ski Incline (as Diamond Peak was then called) as one of the pillars of the four-season resort community they had planned.

Ski Incline opened in November of 1966 with a skier-friendly layout on the lower mountain. In 1987, the addition of the Crystal Quad chair doubled the resort’s skiable acreage and spurred the name change to Diamond Peak.

This season, Diamond Peak is celebrating its golden anniversary – 50 years of skiing and snowboarding in the most beautiful setting on earth – and we are inviting the entire community to help us commemorate this milestone.

Retro Ski Film + Speaker Series

Diamond Peak will host a Retro Ski Film + Speaker Series at The Chateau on Jan. 25, Feb. 1 and Feb. 15.

Film screenings will include classic Warren Miller movies plus Craig Beck’s “Daydreams.” Before each film, a local historian will give a brief presentation on topics relevant to the history of Diamond Peak and the Lake Tahoe region.

This is a free, family-friendly event that’s open to the public. The Chateau will offer a no-host bar and light snacks at the events, which start at 5 p.m.

Submit your memories

Diamond Peak is collecting stories and photos from our slopes. If you’d like to contribute a story, an image, or old home movies, please email 50th@diamondpeak.com or call 775-832-1120.

Attend the ‘Golden’ Employee Reunion event

All former Diamond Peak/Ski Incline employees are invited to come out and make some turns, or just reminisce about your time working at the mountain with other current and former resort employees March 11-12.

Ex-employees will receive discounted lift tickets and there will be a special 50th anniversary multi-media presentation.

Paul Raymore is Marketing Manager for the Incline Village General Improvement District. More details on all of these events are available at DiamondPeak.com.