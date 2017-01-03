Sierra Sun hires features, entertainment reporter | SierraSun.com

TRUCKEE, Calif. — The Sierra Sun and North Lake Tahoe Bonanza added a new reporter to the team this week.

As Entertainment & Features Reporter, Cassandra Walker will produce stories and digital packages across a variety of content areas, including music, dining, recreation and human interest, among others.

“This is a very exciting new chapter for me that is bringing my education and work experience full-circle,” Walker said. “I’ve always wanted to be a reporter. I am passionate about storytelling, punctuation and grammar — growing up I would even interview my family at the dinner table.”

Walker grew up in Reno and graduated in 2012 from the University of Nevada, Reno, with a degree in journalism and public relations.

Walker served as a reporter and anchor for the university station Wolf Pack Week and began her career in broadcast at KRNV News 4 in Reno.

She then held positions in public relations, including working with the USSA to promote Team USA at the Sochi Olympics, and most recently from 2014 to 2016 in public relations for Vail Resorts, based out of Northstar California.

Prior to college, Walker enjoyed participating in various musical theater opportunities and competed in the Miss America Scholarship Organization, earning First Runner-Up to Miss Nevada in 2009.

Walker lives in Truckee with her boyfriend and their pups Bailey and Pooge — a dynamic and hilarious Labrador and Chihuahua duo.

She enjoys being active outdoors as much as possible, but also delights in cooking and creating homemade craft projects as a self-proclaimed “hot glue gunslinger.”

“I’ve always known that my professional goal was to combine communications with outdoor recreation, and that my absolute dream would be to do so in North Lake Tahoe,” Walker said. “I am honored to join this team, share stories and spread excitement among locals and visitors about all of the wonderful activities that this community has to offer.”

You can reach Cassandra by phone at 530-550-2654, or by email at cwalker@sierrasun.com.