Snow blower trumps shovel

With the forecast calling for cooler temperatures, rain and even a chance of snow, you can't help but feel winter slowly creeping back into the North Lake Tahoe-Truckee area.

By preparing for storms before the hit, experts at Truckee Rents say you'll be able to enjoy winter and handle any potentially uncomfortable situations like power outages, heavy snowfall, and potential flooding.

"I would say a snow blower is first priority of things you'll need this winter," said Truckee Rents shop manager Drew Meyer.

Meyer will be with the company for his third season and has previous experience working at Mountain Hardware, also helping people deal with the region's famous storms.

"Every house should have a snow blower, so you can handle storms that dump snow after the plows have come through. You don't want to have to be shoveling 2 feet of snow, and you don't want to drive over it," he said.

Tommy Coopman, Truckee Rents department head of rentals, has been with the company for four seasons and says now is the time to prepare for winter, considering last year's weather patterns.

"We went through 22 generators in two hours and there were people without power for two weeks," Coopman said.

"People start to think that it doesn't snow here but yes it does, it's just been a long drought. We have snow blower repairs booked through December, and that's just the repairs," he added.

Truckee Rents is stocked up on all of the tools you'll need for another winter season, and they've offered their top five tips on how to best prepare for what could be another whopper from Mother Nature.

1. Snow Blower

With the amount of snow that can accumulate in a short period of time, the experts say every homeowner in the North Lake Tahoe-Truckee area should have a snow blower on-hand.

2. Generator

Power outages can be common during heavy storm days. Purchasing a generator now will ensure you're prepared if and when the power goes out. Truckee Rents saw several customers who ended up purchasing larger units that could power an entire house just to get through last season's outages.

3. Water Pump

Flooding can be a big problem for homeowners, as some experienced last year. If your home is prone to flooding, the experts suggest having floor dryers, dehumidifiers, and water pumps on hand to solve the problem.

4. Heaters

Stay comfortable during the coldest days with a reliable heater. Truckee Rents offers oil, electric and propane options for your space.

5. Water Pipe Heaters

Some of the homes in North Lake Tahoe have steel pipes, if yours is one of them, be sure to purchase water pipe heaters to keep them from freezing.

Cassandra Walker is a features and entertainment reporter for the Sierra Sun. She can be reached at cwalker@sierrasun.com, 530-550-2654 or @snow1cass.