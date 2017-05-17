Summer happenings at local libraries | SierraSun.com

Whether Mother Nature wants us to believe it or not, summer is just around the corner. I am sure most of us will agree that it is much welcomed!

Your local North Lake libraries have stocked their calendars full of super cool programs to keep you entertained all summer long. Of course we will all have our annual Summer Reading Programs filled with prizes, badges, and scavenger hunts. So get your read on this summer and participate!

Some of the programs scheduled, include a popular magician, an amazing comedic juggler, 3D Movie Nights, Craft days, Makerspace/Idea Boxes, Wild Animals, Mad Scientist, Bugs and Butterflies, Artists Openings, and so much more.

I would advise you to keep an eye on this column each week to see what is happening at your local library, and encourage you to take a trip to one of the libraries that you haven't visited recently to take part in some of their awesome programs.

INCLINE VILLAGE

Wednesday, May 17 at 4 p.m. Bilingual Story Time — enjoy stories, songs, and crafts, in both English and Spanish. All ages are welcome.

Due to staff training the library will open at 2 p.m. on Thursday, May 18.

Friday, May 19 from 2–4 p.m. Lifescapes — a senior memoir writing session. Take a little time to write down your memoirs in this fun roundtable environment.

Mark your calendar! Summer Reading Kick-off Party on Wednesday, May 31 at 4 p.m. WCLS Summer Reading Program theme is "Build a Better World."

Party participants will be given all sorts of supplies to build the eighth Wonder of the World, and we will have a social media contest for the best World Wonder. Whichever wonder wins will be displayed throughout the summer at the Incline Village Library! All ages welcome to build!

The entire month of May and June in the studio children can come invent, play, and create with littleBits, the library's newest Idea Box.

KINGS BEACH

Thursday, May 18, from 3-4 p.m. "Everything iPhone!" Come learn some new tricks and tips to help you utilize your iPhone to its fullest.

Tuesday, May 23, from 10:30-11:30 a.m. "Bi-lingual Storytime for Preschoolers." Join us as we explore a food theme in both English and Spanish. Books, songs, rhymes, and a craft.

Thursday, May 25, from 1-2 p.m. "Tutor Training." Become a part of our adult literacy program. Work one-on-one with a student. All materials provided. Bilingual tutors needed!

SIERRA NEVADA COLLEGE

The Prim Library building will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday for the summer — May 15 through Aug. 20. Minimal staff will be available mostly on Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

TAHOE CITY

Swing by the Tahoe City Library to see our newest art display. Ms. Jenny's second-grade class at Creekside Charter has shared their interpretations of Van Gogh's Starry Night.

TRUCKEE

Tuesdays at 10:30 a.m.: Toddler Time, for ages 18 months to 3 years.

Wednesdays at 10:30 a.m.: Babes in Bookland, for ages 6 months to 2 years.

Thursdays at 11:30 a.m.: Preschool Stories, for ages 3 and up.

Join Stay & Play for a half-hour after each Storytime.

Amanda Mongolo is Programs and Outreach Librarian at Washoe County Library System — Incline Village, 845 Alder Ave, Incline Village, NV 89451 She can be reached at 775.832.4130 or email at amongolo@washoecounty.us