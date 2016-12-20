Tahoe Chief’s Corner: 12 steps to avoid frozen pipes this winter | SierraSun.com

With the temperatures dropping, frozen pipes can be a household situation that you may want to get ahead of before you incur damage.

Here are 12 steps to prevent frozen pipes and thaw those that are already frozen.

1: Insulate all water pipes from cold moving air and keep them dry. Locate the main water shut off in case you need it. Leaks often happen if the pipe is thawed out.

2: Use either heater tapes wrapped around the pipes or a heated reflector lamp in a dry enclosed space. On cold nights, check the light to see that it is working. The heater tapes work by a built-in thermostat. In order to work, the tape must be wrapped between the pipe and the insulation.

3: If electric power is unavailable or is lost, let the water run no faster than a slow constant drip; this is cheaper than repairing it. First start a slow drip on the hot side facet, then a faster drip on the cold side facet. There is no need to run a lot of water. Bathrooms can be cold, as long as they aren’t freezing.

4: Remember to insulate and heat the drain lines in crawl spaces and cold basements. Again, a heat lamp focused on the drain p-trap will keep it from freezing if it is also protected from moving cold air with a boxed enclosure.

5: To thaw a frozen pipe, first check the pipe in the area of the freeze. Some plastic or copper pipes will split and will flood the area when thawed. If the pipe looks busted or has a slit in it, call the plumber.

6: It is better to heat the area around the frozen part with an electric space heater, a hand-held hair dryer, or a heat lamp in a reflector to prevent a fire. If this is a problem, call the plumber.

7: Always disconnect your water hose from your outdoor faucet in the winter, or before the temperature drops below freezing.

8: Keep garage doors closed if there are water supply lines in the garage.

9: Open kitchen and bathroom cabinet doors to allow warmer air to circulate around the plumbing. Be sure to move any harmful cleaners and household chemicals up out of the reach of children.

10: Keep the thermostat set to the same temperature both during the day and at night. By temporarily suspending the use of lower nighttime temperatures, you may incur a higher heating bill, but you can prevent a much more costly repair job if pipes freeze and burst. If you will be going away during cold weather, leave the heat on in your home, set to a temperature no lower than 55 degrees Fahrenheit.

11: If the house isn’t in use during the coldest months, drain the plumbing system before closing the house down. A drained system is the only foolproof way to avoid a freeze-up.

12: It is recommended that you have contact numbers for a licensed plumber on hand in case a plumbing emergency occurs.

Ryan Sommers is chief of the North Lake Tahoe Fire Protection District. Email him at rsommers@nltfpd.net.