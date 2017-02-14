Tahoe chief’s corner: We appreciate the support during challenging winter | SierraSun.com

It takes a village to keep a village safe. As Fire Chief for the past 11 months, I would like to take this opportunity to extend some gratitude.

First, to the employees of the North Lake Tahoe Fire Protection District, who continuously go beyond the call of duty. Our community depends on you to “Protect Life and Property,” and you not only uphold that mission but also exceed it every day.

This winter has probably without a doubt been one of the most challenging in the history of the Fire District, from excessive snow and rain accumulations, avalanche conditions and all that brings to keep our community safe. Looking back on the past few months of call volume, we have reached a new record. Thank you for your service.

To our Fire District Board of Directors, thank you for your oversight and allowing me to manage and guide our personnel, resources and Fire District, keeping in alignment with our District’s mission, core values and vision.

MISSION: The Mission of the North Lake Tahoe Fire Protection District is to protect Life and property through efficient delivery of quality community services.

CORE VALUES: We serve with Professionalism, Respect, Teamwork and Safety. We earn trust through integrity.

VISION: Our Vision is to continuously improve our service to exceed the dynamic needs of our unique community.

Again, thank you for your support.

Thank you to our colleagues and public safety officials who we work with on a daily basis. As the saying goes, “Many hands make the load lighter.”

The list is long; we all know who you are — Washoe County Emergency Management, Washoe County Roads, Washoe County Sheriff, Nevada Highway Patrol, Incline Village General Improvement District, National Weather Service/Reno, Sierra Avalanche Center, NV Energy, Southwest Gas, our neighboring fire districts and many more. Without your partnerships, we could not do our jobs as effectively. Thank you for your teamwork.

Thank you to our citizens for your trust in us. We are here to serve you and it is our honor and privilege to do so. We appreciate your support, watching out for each other and letting us know about safety situations. This winter has been challenging. Help each other, lend a hand and let us know when you or your neighbor needs assistance.

Please let us know how we can better serve you. My door is always open.

Ryan Sommers is chief of the North Lake Tahoe Fire Protection District. Email him at rsommers@nltfpd.net.