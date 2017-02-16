Tahoe Forest Hospital birth announcements: January 2017 | SierraSun.com

TRUCKEE, Calif. — The following are births for the month of January 2017, as submitted to the Sun by Tahoe Forest Hospital.

They are presented in the following format: Baby’s Name, Parent’s Names, Date of Birth, City/Town of Residence, Gender.

Gavin Raymond: Nugent, Kris & Aly; 1/2/17; Incline Village; Boy

Nathan: Toledo, Bruno & Solis, Marggie; 1/2/17; Kings Beach; Boy

Ryker William: Schmidter, Joshua & Danielle; 1/3/17; Tahoe Vista; Boy

Henry Jones: Joyce, Mathew & Hannah; 1/8/17; Truckee; Boy

Parker Alan: Silva, Christian & Britt, Samantha; 1/13/17; Portola; Boy

Tucker Dean: Stannard, Matthew & Nicole; 1/14/17; Loyalton; Boy

Eliza Louise: Ondercin, Chris & Mary; 1/17/17; Truckee; Girl

David Allen: Waterman, Connor & Anderson, Kelsey; 1/15/17; Olympic Valley; Boy

Uriah Michael: Hauso, Michael & Lopez, Maria; 1/17/17; Portola; Boy

Amelia Jean & Mackenzie June: Carlson, Peter & Danielle; 1/18/17; Truckee; Twin Girls

Noel Rosalyn: Hammett, Shane & Lara; 1/14/17; Incline Village; Girl

Braxton: Remington, Jonathan & Ellsworth, Amber; 1/19/17; Portola; Male

Lyla Ruiz-Deery: Ruiz, Francisco & Deery, Kristina; 1/20/17; Truckee; Female

Cal Wolf: Christiano, Matthew & Lily; 1/23/17; Truckee; Boy

Ricardo: Morales, Alfredo & Ramirez, Rosa; 1/25/17; Kings Beach; Boy

Jaylanie Kaylen: Orozco, Jairo & Infante, Infante; 1/26/17; Kings Beach; Girl

Attikis Rose: Dyer, Russ & Courtney; 1/27/17; Truckee; Girl

Lukas Oliver: Green, Rich & Megan; 1/29/17; Graeagle; Boy