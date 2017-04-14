Tahoe Forest Hospital birth announcements: March 2017 | SierraSun.com

TRUCKEE, Calif. — The following are births for the month of February 2017, as submitted to the Sun by Tahoe Forest Hospital.

They are presented in the following format: Baby's Name, Parent's Names, Date of Birth, City/Town of Residence, Gender.

Kaybree Lynn: Pato, Blake & Tyle, 3/3/17, Portola, Girl

Rex Anthony: Williamson, Tyler & Courtney, 3/6/17, Truckee, Boy

Brianna Alely: Bernal Rodriguez, Homero & Manzo Altamirano, Alejandra, 3/7/17, Portola, Girl

Bailey Lynn: Taylor, Jamie & Ashlie, 3/10/17, Truckee, Girl

Callie Zayla: McAnelly-Kumle, Caleb & Tift, Kylie, 3/11/17, Truckee, Girl

Gresh Edward: Anderson, Kyle & Tamara, 3/13/17, Truckee, Boy

Marley Axel: Sanchez Herrera, Osny & Rodriguez Bolanos, Janet, 3/15/17, Kings Beach, Boy

Emersyn Elaine: Hansen, Peter & Cline, Ashley, 3/16/17, Carnelian Bay, Girl

June Marie: Watson, Daniel & Veronica, 3/24/17, Truckee, Girl

Maximus Benton: Sheppard, Jamie & Kerry, 3/23/17, Truckee, Boy

Evelyn Grace: Gonzales, Nicholas & Leal, Jacqueline, 3/28/17, Portola, Girl

Conner Michael, Kosich, Ryan & Katie, 3/28/17, Truckee, Boy

Eva Daniele: Pascal, Cedric & Braga, Cynthia, 3/29/17, Tahoe City, Girl

Turner Edward: Garrison, Greg & Teresa, 3/28/17, Truckee, Boy

Ethan Daniel: Strater, Dirk & MaryAnn, 3/29/17, Reno, Boy