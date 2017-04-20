Tahoe Prosperity Center CEO receives award | SierraSun.com

The North Lake Tahoe Resort Association/Chamber/Convention and Visitors Bureau named the CEO of the Tahoe Prosperity Center as its "citizen of the year" award.

Heidi Hill Drum, a South Lake Tahoe resident, received the award earlier this month at the 63rd annual community awards banquet.

"I was very surprised and I am grateful to be recognized, but I am just the messenger. Our dedicated board of directors and staff are just as deserving of the honor recognizing the importance of our work in the region," Heidi noted at the ceremony accepting the award, according to a press release.

The Tahoe Prosperity Center aims to strengthen regional prosperity. Some of the center's current projects include:

CONNECTED TAHOE

The Tahoe Prosperity Center is expanding high-speed internet and cell phone coverage in the region through a variety of collaborative projects. Every resident should have access to affordable broadband.

WORKFORCE TAHOE

TPC is helping regional businesses find the workers they need, working with schools to provide training for that workforce, and ensuring residents have access to good jobs and the housing needed to live and work here in Tahoe.

MEASURING FOR PROSPERITY

The Measuring for Prosperity Report is the only compilation of economic and community demographic data for the Tahoe region. It ensures facts are used to make policy decisions in the region.

ALERTTAHOE

TPC is working with the University of Nevada, Reno, Seismological Laboratory (UNR) in a public-private partnership to ensure fire cameras are placed in strategic locations around the Lake Tahoe Basin. These cameras have a 24/7 view of the forests and ensure rapid detection and response to wildfires to protect our communities from fire.

Visit http://www.tahoeprosperity.org for more information on the Tahoe Prosperity Center.