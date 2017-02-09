Tahoe Top Five: Gar Woods shares the secret to grilled salmon salad | SierraSun.com

This is the third in a five-part series encompassing one entire Tahoe Top Five — featuring food and drink recipes from five North Tahoe-Truckee chefs/restaurants. Have an idea for a future Tahoe Top Five? Email Reporter Cassandra Walker at cwalker@sierrasun.com .

Five North Tahoe-Truckee restaurants were gracious enough recently to share a recipe of theirs so anyone can re-create a menu favorite from the comfort of home.

This week’s recipe comes from easily one of the most fun eateries around the lake, Gar Woods in Carnelian Bay.

Rich in Lake Tahoe and wooden boat history, this is one date-night spot not to miss with stunning views surrounding the lakeside locale, a warm atmosphere and a mouth-watering menu — all the makings of a fun and special evening.

While we recommend leaving the classic “Wet Woody” alcoholic beverage to the experts, the top-notch culinary team at Gar Woods has offered a beautiful and bright salmon salad for a meal that will wow your dinner guests, even if they also happen to be your family members.

A light cucumber lime dressing showcases the bed of arugula and fresh vegetables beneath a beautiful salmon filet, rounding out the healthy and satisfying dish.

The Recipe: Grilled Salmon Salad

From: Gar Woods Grill & Pier

Location: 5000 N Lake Blvd., Carnelian Bay

Learn more: http://www.garwoods.com

Salmon marinade ingredients & prep:

Marinate 5 oz. portioned salmon 24 hours in advance.

For the marinade, whisk together the following ingredients:

2 tbsp. sugar

¾ c. soy sauce

2 tbsp. sesame oil

2 tbsp. rice vinegar

2 tbsp. Sriracha

Cucumber Lime Dressing ingredients & prep:

Combine following ingredients in blender, blend until smooth:

1.5-pound cucumber

¼ c. lime juice

¾ c. mayonnaise

¾ c. sour cream

¼ c. rice vinegar

1 tsp. celery salt

1 oz. ginger

1 oz. shallot

½ oz. garlic

¼ c. sugar

Salad ingredients:

4 oz. arugula

2 oz. dressing

1 oz. cucumber

¼ avocado

1 oz. Mandarin oranges

½ oz. red bell pepper

½ oz. red onion

1 oz. wonton crisp

1 oz. sesame seeds

1 oz. teriyaki sauce

To assemble salad:

Grill marinated Salmon to desired wellness. Lightly toss arugula in the cucumber dressing. Place dressed greens in serving bowl. Top with cucumber, Mandarin oranges, bell pepper, avocado and red onion.

Place cooked salmon on top. Garnish with teriyaki sauce, sesame seeds and crispy fried wontons.

And … don’t miss out

If you do find yourself available for a fun night out, check out Gar Woods’ North Shore Nights every Friday night featuring drink and snack specials as well as multiple rounds of raffles — you could go home with a new snowboard.

