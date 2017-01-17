Tahoe-Truckee community briefs: Black Lives Matter presentation postponed | SierraSun.com

Does winter snow shoveling hurt your back? Do winter activities leave you aching? Learn how to combat back pain in the winter at the free “Keeping Your Back Injury-Free This Winter” community healthy talk this Thursday, Jan. 19, from 5:30-7 p.m.

Physical therapists Mark Tedsen and Ryan Solberg will teach you about what causes back pain. They will provide you with prevention tips and techniques to keep you back pain-free.

You will also learn exercises to keep your core and back healthy and strong, as well as learn injury prevention tips and find out how to shovel without pain; and discover and practice the best core and back exercises so you can maintain a healthy back. The talk takes place at the Center for Health and Sports Performance, 10710 Donner Pass Road, Truckee. For information and to register, call 530-587-3769.

Truckee chorus classes begin Jan. 23

Like to sing with a group? Then you may want to consider joining the Truckee Tahoe Community Chorus (TTCC), a group of around 60 members who enjoy singing a variety of music together and strive to be the best community chorus above 6,000 feet.

TTCC is a class offered through the Osher Lifelong Learning Institute at Sierra College’s Truckee campus, holding rehearsals every Monday from 5:45 to 8:30 p.m. during the school year, under the direction of Susan K Horst.

Classes start this coming Monday, Jan. 23, and you may register online or at the college itself. Learn more at http://www.truckeechorus.org.

SnowFest! Queen candidates sought

Local candidates are sought for the 36th annual SonwFest! Queen contest. The Queen is chosen based on several criteria, including money raised (which is split between the winner’s nonprofit and SnowFest!), an essay and interview, as well as candidates’ GPA and resume.

The winner will be crowned at the Opening Ceremonies at GarWoods on March 3. Candidates must be girls, 16 or older, who are students at any one of the local high schools in North Tahoe, Incline and Truckee.

The deadline to enter is Feb 1, 2017. For information, contact Nileta Morton at 530-546-4559 or Morton@jutland.com.

A Burns Night Supper at Cottonwood set for Jan. 24

Every Jan. 25, people from all around the world celebrate the birthday of the famous poet of Scotland, Robert Burns. With that in mind, join Cottonwood Restaurant in Truckee on Tuesday, Jan. 24, for a remarkable evening of Celtic culture.

From the piping (bag pipes, that is) in of The Haggis, the reciting of Burns’ famous address to this “chieftain of the puddin’ race,” to a fine three course meal and more, you will have an evening of love songs and spirited entertainment.

Cost is $45 per person. The Burns Supper will commence at 6 p.m. and will close with Auld Lange Syne. Visit http://www.cottonwoodrestaurant.com to learn more.

Black Lives Matter presentation postponed

This Friday night’s “Black Lives Matter and the Black Panther Party” presentation at Sierra College in Truckee has been postponed due to the incoming winter storm.

Dr. Justin Gifford, an associate professor of English at the University of Nevada, Reno, was set to share stories about Eldridge Cleaver, one of the most controversial and contradictory members of the Black Panther Party, during the Friday, Jan. 20, session.

According to a news release from the college, staff is looking to reschedule the presentation — which is part of the school’s Sierra College Insights series — at a later, still-to-be-determined date.

Visit http://www.sierracollege.edu/about-us/visit/tahoe-truckee to learn more.