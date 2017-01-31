Tahoe-Truckee community briefs: One Billion Rising event coming Feb. 14 | SierraSun.com

On Feb. 14, community members will gather to dance in downtown Truckee as part of the global One Billion Rising campaign to end violence against women and girls.

One Billion Rising is the biggest mass action to end violence against women in human history. The campaign, launched on Valentine’s Day 2013, began as a call to action based on the staggering statistic that 1 in 3 women on the planet will be beaten or raped during her lifetime. With the world population at 7 billion, this adds up to more than 1 billion women and girls.

The Truckee/Tahoe community has been gathering to perform the One Billion Rising Flash Mob since 2014 and continues to welcome anyone interested in this positive and empowering event. The choreography will be taught at InnerRhythms Dance Centre on Sunday, Feb. 12 from 1-2 p.m. The class is free and no experience is necessary. The choreography can also be learned online at http://www.OneBillionRising.org.

The Flash Mob is scheduled for Tuesday, Feb. 14, at 3:30 p.m. in downtown Truckee, in front of the train station. For more info, email Jennie Pitts Knipe at Jennie.pitts@gmail.com.

TTUSD launches mobile app

The Tahoe Truckee Unified School District recently launched a free mobile app to provide parents and community members another tool to stay informed about what is happening throughout the school district.

According to TTUSD, the app provides easy access to: school and district news, snow day notifications, calendars, events and more. The app is available for download on the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store. For more information, visit http://www.ttusd.org.

Tahoe Dave’s partners with Arts For The Schools

Arts For The Schools recently announced it is continuing its partnership with Tahoe Dave’s Skis & Boards this winter by selling in-kind lift tickets that support in-school programming.

Tahoe Dave’s has been a key supporter for the nonprofit Arts For The Schools, and helps make its Performing Arts Program accessible to over 10,000 children each year.

Students in grades Pre-K-12 participate in interactive performances, workshops, master classes and discussions by acclaimed artists in music, dance, theater, media arts and performance art.

Visit one of four Tahoe Dave’s locations to learn more, or visit http://www.tahoedaves.com or http://www.artsfortheschools.org.

SnowFest! Queen candidates deadline today

Local candidates are sought for the 36th annual SonwFest! Queen contest. The winner will be crowned at the Opening Ceremonies at GarWoods on March 3.

Candidates must be girls, 16 or older, who are students at any one of the local high schools in North Tahoe, Incline and Truckee.

The deadline to enter is Feb 1. For information, contact Nileta Morton at 530-546-4559 or Morton@jutland.com.