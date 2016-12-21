Tahoe-Truckee community briefs: Online fundraiser to benefit Sierra State Parks | SierraSun.com

The Sierra State Parks Foundation is conducting its first online auction for the chance to win one-of-a-kind experiences including a “Dinner in the Museum” at Donner Memorial State Park and “Cocktails in the Courtyard” at Vikingsholm in Emerald Bay.

The auction also includes “Breakfast on the Porch” at Sugar Pine Point State Park and “Dinner in the Mansion,” a private dinner party for 8 INSIDE the Hellman-Ehrman Mansion.

Online bidding will conclude on Sunday, Dec. 25. Interested bidders can visit http://www.SierraStateParks.org for more information and to place their bids.

All proceeds will benefit the work of the Sierra State Parks Foundation.

Tahoe Food Hub’s Farm Shop reopens for winter season

The Tahoe Food Hub’s Farm Shop last week reopened for the winter season.

Patrons can support regional farms every Thursday and Friday from noon to 6 p.m. at the shop located at 150 Alpine Meadows, next to the Crest Café.

The shop features over 25 farms within 100-150 miles of North Lake Tahoe. The cooler and shelves are loaded with fresh, local and seasonal fruits and vegetables. A variety of specialty food products, pasture-raised eggs and grass-finished meats are available, too.

Among additions, Long Dream Farm in Lincoln, Tahoe’s closest pasture-raised dairy, will supply Greek-style yogurt, butter and cheese; Tahoe-based The Souper Wagon will deliver fresh-made soups; and Reno Chef Mark Estes will provide handmade pastas and salami from his new food business, Liberty Food & Wine Exchange.

The Tahoe Food Hub is a nonprofit that aims to galvanize the North Tahoe-Truckee community to create a sustainable, regional and equitable food system. Visit tahoefoodhub.org to learn more.

Annual Squaw Valley Prom fundraiser set for New Year’s Eve

The nonprofit High Fives Foundation and CHARITYSMITH will present the annual Squaw Valley Prom on Dec. 31 at 8 p.m. at Squaw Valley’s Olympic Valley Lodge.

The 13th annual prom has an ‘80s theme, and guests will be ringing in the new year “Back to the Future” style with the sounds of world-renowned DJs DJ Z-Trip and DJ Dojah.

Tickets will be on sale through Dec. 31 or until they sell out at http://www.squawvalleyprom.com. Tickets are $100 per couple and $200 stag (single). Only 400 couples tickets are available.

This year’s Squaw Valley Prom will feature world-class musical performers, Elevated Image photo booth, and video and entertainment from GoPro, as well as drink specials from Tito’s Handmade Vodka, Coors Light and Red Bull.

Visit charitysmith.org or highfivesfoundation.org to learn more about both nonprofits.