Tahoe-Truckee community briefs: ‘Project MANA-TEA’ spaghetti feed Jan. 16 | SierraSun.com

The +Impact School and Tahoe Expedition Academy (TEA) are teaming up with Tahoe-Truckee hunger relief agency Project MANA to create Project MANA-TEA.

The goal of this year-long project is to stamp out hunger in the region by raising 1 pound of food and $1 for every Kings Beach resident, for a total of $3,796 and 3,796 pounds of food.

The Project MANA-TEA drive will kick off on the Martin Luther King Jr. Day of Service to help local families. Students and staff at +Impact School and TEA will host a community-wide spaghetti feed Monday, Jan. 16, from 12:30 to 2:30 p.m. at the Boys & Girls Club, 8125 Steelhead Ave., Kings Beach.

Community members are invited to share a meal, and the suggested donation is $5 and 1 can of food per person. All food donations and proceeds will go to Project MANA for distribution to the local community. Visit tahoeexpeditionacademy.org or projectmana.org to learn more.

Visit http://www.serve.gov/site-page/mlkday to learn more about the Martin Luther King Jr. Day of Service.

Sierra Skogsloppet fundraising race Jan. 16

Monday, Jan. 16, marks the annual Sierra Skogsloppet Race at Tahoe Donner Cross Country, one of the biggest fundraising events for The Alder Creek Middle School and Truckee High School Nordic Ski Teams.

There will be a 2km youth race as well as 5km and 15km races for adults and juniors. The youth race will begin at 9:30 a.m., and the other races will begin in waves starting at 10 a.m.

Registration costs are $30 for adults, $20 for juniors (19 and under), and $10 for children (11 and under). Also, $10 will be added for race day registration.

These costs include a free chili lunch, as well as entrance into the raffle with tons of awesome prizes.

Visit farwestnordic.org/event/sierra-skogsloppet for details and to register.

Tahoe Truckee Fly Fishers social meeting Jan. 19

Tahoe Truckee Fly Fishers will kick off 2017 with a social meeting at 6 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 19, at the Truckee Community Recreation Building at 8924 Donner Pass Road.

The meeting is free to attend and all are welcome — from beginner to expert fly fishers — and spouses are encouraged to attend. This is a social meeting with pot-luck shared appetizers and desserts. Bring your own beverage of choice. The event will feature a presentation by the Truckee Donner Land Trust on their preservation of properties with fishing potential.

Contact TTFF at TTFlyfishers@gmail.com or visit http://www.tahoetruckeeflyfishers.org for more information.

Father Daughter Dance tickets on sale

Calling all dads, uncles and grandfathers. Tahoe SAFE Alliance announces tickets are on sale for the eighth annual Father Daughter Dance, held on Feb. 10 at the Tahoe Biltmore.

Guests will enjoy DJ music and dancing, cake and snacks, and activity stations for all ages. Tickets are $30 for a father/daughter couple and $5 for each additional child in advance at http://www.tahoesafealliance.org. Scholarships are available for families in need! Call 775-298-0010 or visit http://www.tahoesafealliance.org to learn more.