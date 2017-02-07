Tahoe-Truckee community briefs: SnowFest! prepping for 36th year | SierraSun.com

The 36th annual SnowFest! winter carnival will kick off at Garwood’s in Carnelian Bay on Thursday, March 2, at 5:30 p.m.

Every spring since 1982, North Lake Tahoe comes alive with 10 fun-filled days and nights, jam packed with events and activities for all ages. This year, the annual favorites will be back, along with a host of great new ones.

On March 2, come groove to the smooth sounds of Groove Foundry, and marvel at this year’s Queen Coronation while enjoying Garwood’s famous Wet Woodys. Plenty of food and swag will be on hand.

According to a press release provided on behalf of SnowFest!, attendees at the kick-off event can also meet the Vulcans from St. Paul, Minn., which hosts one of the largest Winter Carnivals in the country.

Then, on Friday, March 3, the fireworks return to Tahoe City. Come enjoy the show, scheduled to start at 8:30 p.m. off Commons Beach. Continue from there to Pete ‘N Peters for after-fireworks libations.

The Tahoe City parade is scheduled for Saturday, March 4.

For other events scheduled, visit http://www.tahoesnowfest.org.

Feb. 13 deadline to enter into the Kings Beach SnowFest! parade

The annual Kings Beach SnowFest! Parade is scheduled to take place Saturday, March 11, from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Highway 28 in downtown Kings Beach between Secline Street and Coon Street.

The event is produced by the North Tahoe Business Association. According to a press release from NTBA, last year’s Kings Beach SnowFest! Parade was attended by an estimated 1,000 spectators and featured 30 entertaining entries including kids, music, animals, clubs and more.

This year, the parade will be filled with past participants as well as several new entries and surprises. Due to time constraints, the number of parade entries will be limited to the first 40 paid participants accepted. Parade entry forms are due by Monday, Feb. 13.

Volunteers are also needed to assist with parade line-up, crowd/traffic control and act as road and driveway blockers. Call Katie or Karen at 530-546-9000 or email info@northtahoebusiness.org to secure you and your friends’ volunteer assignment soon, as they’re available on first come, first serve basis.

To learn more, including how to become a parade sponsor, visit http://www.NorthTahoeBusiness.org.

Online auction to benefit Project MANA

Project MANA is holding its first ever online auction for an ultra-luxury 7-day Mediterranean cruise for two aboard a Seabourn Odyssey-class ship.

The winning bidder’s cruise includes complimentary spirits, wines and beer throughout the ship, as well as all gourmet dining venues.

All arrangements for this cruise will be made with white-glove service through Goldring Travel in Truckee. Assistance with air, hotel, transfers and tours is also available through Goldring Travel.

Funds raised via the online action will go toward Project MANA’s mission is to reduce the incidence of hunger and its detrimental effects upon individuals, families, the community and the region.

In addition to providing hunger relief, the nonprofit has also developed programs designed to alleviate the causes of hunger and promote nutrition through education and awareness.

Bid online at http://www.32auctions.com/ProjectManaSeabournCruise; to learn more about the nonprofit Project MANA, visit http://www.projectmana.org.

Free health talk on dealing with chronic pain set for Feb. 16 in Truckee

Next week, Tahoe Forest Hospital will host a free “Pain Neurophysiology Education” health talk on Thursday, Feb. 16, from 5:30 to 7 p.m. at the Center for Health and Sports Performance at 10710 Donner Pass Road, Truckee.

Whitney Rogers, PT, DPT, ATC, will explore the beneficial role of pain neurophysiology education in giving relief to patients who experience chronic pain. Learn about what pain is and understand the perception of pain.

Find out about pain receptors, the neurotag, phantom limb and tissue healing. Discover how to take an active role in your recovery and the most effective ways to promote healing and improve function.

Rogers incorporates education, exercise, manual therapy and functional and sports-specific training into the treatment of her patients. She is passionate about the prevention, treatment and rehabilitation of injuries in athletes and weekend warriors, and works to help those with chronic pain, balance and vestibular impairments.

For more information and to register, call 530-587-3769.

Truckee Chamber to host Membership 101

The Truckee Chamber of Commerce invites prospective members, new members and existing members to Membership 101, an orientation to be held February 22nd from 8-9 a.m. in the California Welcome Center, located downtown in the Depot at 10065 Donner Pass Road.

This fun interactive hour over coffee and light snacks allows an opportunity to learn about member benefits, exchange ideas and have a chance for conversation about how the chamber can best support your business and the business community.

Stay after the overview to learn about how chamber members can get your user/login and take control of your “free” full business page on the Truckee.com website.

Assistance will be offered by Jessica Carr of Sierra Small Business Development Center (SBDC).

For more information, contact the Truckee Chamber of Commerce at 530-587-8808 or e-mail Ruth@truckee.com.