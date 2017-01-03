Tahoe-Truckee community briefs: SnowFest! queen candidates sought | SierraSun.com

Local candidates are sought for the 36th annual SonwFest! Queen contest. The Queen is chosen based on several criteria, including money raised (which is split between the winner’s nonprofit and SnowFest!), an essay and interview, as well as candidates’ GPA and resume.

The winner will be crowned at the Opening Ceremonies at GarWoods on March 3. Candidates must be girls, 16 or older, who are students at any one of the local high schools in North Tahoe, Incline and Truckee. The deadline to enter is Feb 1, 2017. For information, contact Nileta Morton at 530-546-4559 or Morton@jutland.com.

Free cooking series starts next week

Tahoe Forest Health System’s Wellness Neighborhood is hosting a free six-week series on Mondays, Jan. 9 to Feb. 13. Attendees will learn from professionals on how to prepare and shop for delicious and nutritious foods on a budget.

You’ll also receive free recipes and meal plans that you can use at home; experience hands-on food preparation and sampling; and, for those who participate in the series, the last class is grocery store tour, and everyone receives a $10 gift certificate to use at Safeway.

The classes take place 10 a.m. to noon each day at Sierra Village Apartments office, 10081 Martis Valley Road, Truckee. To register, call 530-550-6730 or 530-550-6732.

Outsourcing: Hiring U.S. and overseas developers

Tahoe Silicon Mountain next week will welcome Ellen Raynor to present: “Outsourcing: Managing and Hiring U.S. and Overseas Developers.”

Raynor, founder and CEO of KeepOnMovin’, will leverage 20 years of experience in enterprise software product leadership roles in this interactive discussion. Learn more about Raynor at linkedin.com/in/eraynor.

The meeting will be on Monday, Jan. 9, 6-8 p.m. at Pizza on the Hill, in Tahoe Donner at 11509 Northwoods Blvd., Truckee. A $5 fee includes pizza and salad. The event will be livestreamed at: bit.ly/YouTubeTSM.