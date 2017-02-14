Tahoe-Truckee community briefs: Truckee Little League registration now open | SierraSun.com

Truckee Little League recently announced that registration has opened for the 2017 baseball season, with early bird online registration at http://www.TruckeeLittleLeague.com.

All boys and girls, ages 4-15, can play ball, be on a team, and have fun with new friends.

Truckee Little League is an all-volunteer organization and cannot run without your help. You do not need to know baseball to be a volunteer, as there are lots of ways to help. Truckee Little League this year also needs head coaches, assistant coaches, umpires, scorekeepers, volunteers for event support, and team parents (who help in all sorts of ways).

Truckee Little League is affiliated with Little League Baseball International that formed in 1939, and has instilled leadership, character, courage and loyalty in all that participate, including nearly 1.5 million adult volunteers.

New software makes over $240,000 in scholarships accessible

The Tahoe Truckee Community Foundation, Tahoe Truckee Community Scholarship Committee, and community partners last week announced a new streamlined application process for local scholarships.

“Thanks to the generosity of TTCF’s Board of Directors, aligned donors, and the collaborative nature of our community partners, TTCF has secured a three-year subscription to the software AwardSpring,” according to a TTCF press release. “AwardSpring streamlines the entire scholarship process from application through administration to make it easier for students, review committees, and administrators.”

According to TTCF, 60 local scholarships have already been uploaded to AwardSpring with the total funding equal to over $240,000 and counting.

To be considered for most scholarships, all that is required is the submission of a single common application, according to TTCF.

In real time, the software reviews the student’s application, determines eligibility, and prompts them to provide any supplemental materials for scholarships that require more information.

If you facilitate a community scholarship and would like to add it to AwardSpring, or if you would like to know more about community computer stations, contact TTCF Community Impact Officer Phyllis McConn at 530-587-1776 or Phyllis@ttcf.net.

You can apply at: ttcf.awardspring.com; the application deadline is April 3.

Tahoe Truckee Fly Fishers meeting set for Jan. 16

Mastering Dry Fly Fishing is the topic for the Tahoe Truckee Fly Fishers meeting on Thursday, Feb. 16. Jon Baiocchi, local master guide will present an animated program to help you better understand the fine points of dry fly fishing.

The meeting is free to attend and all are welcome — from beginner to expert fly fishers. It will be on Thursday, Feb. 16, at 6 p.m. at the Truckee Community Recreation Building at 8924 Donner Pass Road. Contact TTFF at TTFlyfishers@gmail.com or visit http://www.tahoetruckeeflyfishers.org for more information.

Backcountry courses with Tahoe Rim Trail Association

This spring, the Tahoe Rim Trail Associated is offering several hands-on courses designed to help individuals stay safe while having fun in the backcountry.

Attendees at Snow Camping 101 (set for March 11-12) will learn how to approach winter camping activities safely and comfortably. Experienced TRTA guides will be there every step of the way to share the fundamentals of winter weather, trip planning, winter Leave No Trace, backcountry cooking and staying warm.

Meanwhile, the two-day Wilderness First Aid course (set for March 18-19 and April 22-23), “is the industry standard for professional outdoor leaders and will provide you with the tools to make critical medical and evacuation decisions in remote locations,” according to a TRTA news release.

“The WFA course will help you prepare for the unexpected. This fast paced, hands-on training is designed to meet the needs of trip leaders, camp staff, outdoor enthusiasts and individuals working in remote locations for extended periods of time,” officials said.

Costs for the courses vary. Visit the Backcountry Courses page on the nonprofit’s website, http://www.tahoerimtrail.org to find out more information and register.

Free ‘Total Joint Camp’ set for March 2 in Truckee

Are you considering Total Joint Replacement Surgery? Join Tahoe Forest Hospital for Total Joint Boot Camp to learn more.

The free class takes place from 5-6:30 p.m. Thursday, March 2, at the Tahoe Center for Health and Sports Performance, 10710 Donner Pass Road, Truckee.

This free class is designed for individuals scheduled for surgery, as well as anyone who would like to learn more about these procedures. Arthritis affects approximately 40 million Americans and attacks joints and robs people of mobility and independence.

For more information, or to register, call 530-587-3769. To learn more about orthopedic surgery at Tahoe Forest Hospital, go to tfhd.com/orthopedics.

Truckee Chamber to host Membership 101

The Truckee Chamber of Commerce invites prospective members, new members and existing members to Membership 101, an orientation to be held February 22nd from 8-9 a.m. in the California Welcome Center, located downtown in the Depot at 10065 Donner Pass Road.

This fun interactive hour over coffee and light snacks allows an opportunity to learn about member benefits, exchange ideas and have a chance for conversation about how the chamber can best support your business and the business community.

For more information, contact the Truckee Chamber of Commerce at 530-587-8808 or e-mail Ruth@truckee.com.