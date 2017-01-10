Tahoe-Truckee news briefs: Hundreds commit to Kings Beach women’s march | SierraSun.com

Hundreds of women and men have committed to march in Kings Beach on Saturday, Jan. 21, from noon to 2 p.m. for justice and equal rights.

According to a news release, the North Tahoe event is one of over 200 happening nationwide and internationally inspired by the Women’s March on Washington.

“Many of us will not be able to make it to the march in Washington — but we can come together in our local communities to march for our shared values,” said Heather Segale, spokesperson for the Tahoe-Truckee March Planning Team, in a statement. “We call on all defenders of human rights to join us to stand up for religious freedom, human rights, climate justice, racial justice, economic justice, and reproductive justice.”

On the day after the Presidential Inauguration, Americans will unite in towns, cities and schools from Kings Beach to Washington to march in solidarity with communities most affected by the hate, intolerance and acts of violence being perpetrated throughout the nation.

The march will start at the North Tahoe Event Center at 8318 North Lake Blvd. Free parking is available at the Kings Beach State Recreation Area parking lot, and a hospitality room inside the Event Center will open at 11:30 a.m.

The march will take a clockwise loop from the Event Center to Highway 28 to Kings Beach Boat Ramp and return to the Center. All are welcome. Everyone should bring signs, but you’re encouraged to be family-friendly and respectful.

The Tahoe-Truckee March Planning Team reportedly launched as an organic, grassroots effort in response to the massive event planned in Washington, D.C. For more information, visit http://tinyurl.com/KBmarch or http://www.womensmarch.com/sisters.

Draft EIR out for Martis Valley Trail

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Sacramento District this week released a draft environmental assessment report for the Martis Valley Trail Right of Way.

The report addresses environmental impacts and recommends mitigation measures in regard to the Martis Valley Trail — a proposed multiple-use trail with a 10-foot-wide paved section and 2-foot-wide unpaved shoulders on each side as it crosses Corps property at the Martis Creek Lake and Dam Project.

The draft Environmental Assessment is available on the project webpage at http://bit.ly/2iaIFqg.

A public meeting will be held Feb. 1 to allow residents to learn more about the report and proposed plan, ask questions of Corps staff and submit comments.

The meeting will be held from 5-7 p.m. at Truckee Tahoe Airport, Community Room, 10356 Truckee Airport Road, Truckee. Public comments can be submitted through Feb. 20.

Comments, questions or requests for copies can be made via email to timothy.j.warner@usace.army.mil.

All comments will be considered and incorporated into the final Environmental Assessment “as appropriate,” according to the Army Corps.

Call to artists for KB streetlight banners

The North Tahoe Business Association recently released a call to artists and is inviting proposals for streetlight banner art to be displayed among the promotional-style banners already on display on Highway 28 through downtown Kings Beach.

According to NTBA, proposals from artists of all experience levels, young and old, established and emerging are encouraged.

“The banners for this art call will be selected based on design and content,” according to a news release. “NTBA is looking for artwork that is colorful, meaningful, and enhances Kings Beach main street.”

Submissions are due Feb. 24, and should include both a preliminary color rendition and a brief narrative description about the artwork. The banner size is 18″ wide by 36″ high and will be professionally printed onto poly canvas. An $80 artist honorarium will be awarded for each selected banner.

Those interested in submitting artwork for consideration must read and follow the call to artist. To request the call to artist, email info@NorthTahoeBusiness.org or call NTBA Staff at 530-546-9000.