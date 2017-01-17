Tahoe-Truckee news briefs: Truckee hires community development director | SierraSun.com

The town of Truckee last week announced Jeff Loux will lead the community development department starting Feb. 6.

According to a news release from the town, Loux’s resume includes 30 years of management and leadership experience within the fields of planning, environmental and land-use policy.

He’s previously served as community development director for the city of Davis; assistant planning director for Santa Cruz County; and as associate dean and director of land use and natural resources at UC Davis Extension, among other roles and accomplishments.

Loux holds a Ph.D. in Environmental Planning from UC Berkeley and a Master’s in Geography from UCLA and a BA/BS from UC Santa Barbara.

He replaces former town of Truckee Community Development Director John McLaughlin, who moved to Bandon, Ore., in October 2016 to take a position as the community’s planning director.

Visit bit.ly/2jlnM98 to read the town’s full press release about Loux’s hire.

Feedback sought on Spooner State Park future

Nevada State Parks is currently planning improvements for the Spooner Unit of Lake Tahoe Nevada State Park and invites input from the public. Interested individuals may complete a survey at http://svy.mk/2iB51MX. The survey will be available through Jan. 31.

The agency is seeking input on ways to improve the experience at Spooner, with particular emphasis on expanding educational and interpretive opportunities.

Spooner Lake offers fishing, hiking, picnicking and a quick escape into nature. The Spooner backcountry encompasses more than 12,000 acres of forested open space with 50 miles of hiking, equestrian and mountain biking trails.

Meeting on Kings Beach pier overhaul postponed

The public meeting originally scheduled for Wednesday, Jan. 18, for the Kings Beach State Recreation Area General Plan Revision and Kings Beach Pier Rebuild Project has been rescheduled for Thursday, Feb. 2.

California State Parks officials announced the move Tuesday due to the incoming winter storm system to the Tahoe region. The new meeting will take place at the North Tahoe Event Center in Kings Beach on Feb. 2 from 6-8 p.m.

Plans and information are available on the project’s website at http://www.parks.ca.gov/PlanKBSRA. Feedback on the preferred alternative site design is being accepted through Feb. 15.

Don’t forget: Women’s march set for Saturday in Kings Beach

Hundreds of women and men have committed to march in Kings Beach on Saturday, Jan. 21, from noon to 2 p.m. for justice and equal rights.

According to a news release, the North Tahoe event is one of hundreds happening nationwide and internationally inspired by the Women’s March on Washington, occurring the day after the Jan. 20 Presidential Inauguration of Donald Trump.

The march will start at the North Tahoe Event Center. Free parking is available at the Kings Beach State Recreation Area parking lot, and a hospitality room inside the Event Center will open at 11:30 a.m.

The march will take a clockwise loop from the Event Center to Highway 28 to Kings Beach Boat Ramp and return to the Center. Everyone should bring signs, but you’re encouraged to be respectful.

For more information on the Kings Beach march, launched by the Tahoe-Truckee March Planning Team, visit http://tinyurl.com/KBmarch. Or, visit http://www.womensmarch.com/sisters to learn about the national effort.