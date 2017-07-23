Target shooting restrictions initiated in Nevada, and other counties, due to fire danger | SierraSun.com

The Bureau of Land Management initiated emergency target shooting restrictions on public lands managed by the Mother Lode Field Office in 15 central California counties, including Nevada County.

The temporary restriction is already in place, and will remain until fire dangers subside. Use of firearms for hunting is still allowed.

The counties under this emergency restriction are Alpine, Amador, Calaveras, Colusa, El Dorado, Mariposa, Merced, Nevada, Placer, Sacramento, San Joaquin, Stanislaus, Sutter, Tuolumne, and Yuba counties.

"Because of the record rains, there is a tremendous amount of available fire fuel," said Acting Field Manager James Eicher, BLM Mother Lode field office. "Combined with high temperatures and low humidity, we have already seen numerous fires with extreme fire behavior claiming structures, and threatening the public and wildland firefighters. We need to take every precaution possible during this season of extreme fire danger to ensure one less spark means one less wildfire."

In June, the Mother Lode Field Office implemented seasonal fire restrictions limiting all campfires and barbecues to fire rings in designated campgrounds. Portable stoves with gas, jellied petroleum, or pressured liquid fuel are authorized with a valid California campfire permit. Visitors should, however, be extremely careful with their use and should carry shovels and water to help put out fire.

Other fire safety restrictions include: Do not operate tools powered by internal combustion engines off established roads or trails; No smoking, except within an enclosed vehicle or building, or at a designated developed recreation site, or other designated areas; No motorized vehicles off established roads or trails; No fireworks, including "safe and sane" fireworks.

The Mother Lode Field Office manages approximately 230,000 acres of public land in all or portions of 15 central California counties, including acreage that is within the historic Mother Lode region of the Sierra Nevada Range.

For more information, go to http://www.blm.gov/programs, or call 916-941-3101.