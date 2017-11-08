TART is looking for drivers this winter season

Tahoe Truckee Area Regional Transit (TART) is looking for bus drivers to help with expanding bus routes this winter season.

Last winter season, due to a shortage on bus drivers, TART was unable to provide all of their expanded winter routes for the remaining three weeks of the winter schedule. Because of this, TART's half-hourly service between Tahoe City and Crystal Bay had to be lengthened to run hourly. Many winter route times in the mornings and afternoons were also canceled.

When this happens, visitors and local residents who depend on TART for their transportation are affected. This can also have an impact on overall tourism for all of the Lake Tahoe region.

"Transportation is a key part of our Tahoe economy," said Will Garner, public works manager for Placer County. "The transit system in Tahoe really needs to expand to remain competitive with other western mountain resorts that offer high quality transportation services to their residents, workforce, and visitors."

Placer County is looking to expand TART again so that it will run on a half-hour basis on it's main points. That would require more bus drivers, and spots for this position need to be filled as soon as possible.

Eight permanent positions are available, at the moment, for county bus drivers. Bus driver position No. 1 requires no previous experience, and training time will be paid. Bus driver position No. 2 requires at least one year of experience and offers more pay. A 5 percent bump in hourly pay is given every year if a driver remains in the position.

Eastern Placer County residents, Tahoe basin residents, and Truckee residents are given an additional stipend of $775 per month for housing.

"By far, Placer is the best place I've ever worked … the benefits are just amazing, the pay package is wonderful, and I absolutely love it," said current bus driver Bruce Hall in a video that transit service is using to attract employees.

TART runs from 5:30 a.m.-2:00 a.m. The TART system currently has seven busses in operations, and is looking to increase to 10 busses. The transit service operates seven days a week, including Christmas Day and all holidays.

If not enough bus drivers are found, Placer County will once again have to cut back on TART services this winter season.

To learn more about the bus driver position, or to submit an application, go to Placer County's website under employment opportunities or at: placer.ca.gov/jobs

Kelsie Longerbeam is the news, business and environment reporter for the Sierra Sun and North Lake Tahoe Bonanza. She can be contacted at klongerbeam@sierrasun.com or 530-550-2653. Follow her on Facebook, and Twitter and Instagram @kelsielongerbm.