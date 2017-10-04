Time for annual Dog Days of Fall event in Incline Village

An annual free event in which dogs romp and swim in a local pool is headed back to Incline Village on Saturday, Oct. 7.

The 10th anniversary of Dog Days of Fall takes place from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Burnt Cedar Pool, 665 Lakeshore Blvd.

The pool was closed to people at the end of September, but will reopen for the dogs-only event. There will also be a kiddie pool for pups.

There will be a number of contests as part of the event, including Best Costume, Owner Lookalike, Wildest Belly Flop, Fastest swimmer, Most Unforgettable, and more. Award will be given to the top dogs in each category with judging provided by community members.

Of note, all dogs must be current on their vaccines and no aggressive animals will be allowed to participate.

More than 175 dogs participated last year in the event, which attracted about 300 people. The Incline Village General Improvement District Parks & Recreation will host the event.

For more information call 775-832-1310.