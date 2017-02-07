Town of Truckee relaunching West River redevelopment talks | SierraSun.com

TRUCKEE. Calif. — The town of Truckee is relaunching efforts to redevelop the old Nevada County Corp Yard property located at 10257 West River St.

In 2011, town officials hosted several community workshops to hear from residents about what kind of project they’d like to see built, and came up with a couple possibilities.

According to the town, one option was to use the space as open space, with a plaza and river access, as well as a restaurant. The second option was to utilize the same open space and restaurant concept, but instead of a plaza, it would include two-story, mixed-use buildings to be used for office space and retail.

The problem was that at the time, no developer expressed serious interest in either project, which, according to town staff, was likely due to the poor economic conditions at the time.

According to an email from town management analyst Hilary Hobbs, the modern-day economy of downtown Truckee is thriving, and there is significant developer interest in local projects.

Therefore, she said, the timing is appropriate to relaunch this project.

The town has scheduled a community workshop for Tuesday, Feb. 7, to reintroduce the project to the community, and plans to reissue a “Request for Interest” to developers later this year.

The Feb. 7 meeting is scheduled for 5:30-7 p.m. at Truckee Town Hall, 10183 Truckee Airport Road, Truckee.

Amanda Rhoades is a news, environment and business reporter for the Sierra Sun. She can be reached at arhoades@sierrasun.com, 530-550-2653 or @akrhoades.