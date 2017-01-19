Town of Truckee to host affordable housing workshop | SierraSun.com

You can find Truckee’s report, “The Housing Crisis in Truckee,” online at bit.ly/2iXzeci, and for questions related to the workshop, you can contact Brianna Walsh at 530-582-2478 or bwalsh@townoftruckee.com .

The TTCF Regional Housing Study and related materials are available on the foundation’s website at http://www.ttcf.net .

TRUCKEE, Calif. — Just as Town Manager Tony Lashbrook promised in his retirement announcement, Truckee is launching a series of workshops to get the community involved in its efforts to find solutions to the regional housing crisis.

The first workshop will be hosted by town council and the planning commission, and is scheduled to take place at Truckee Town Hall from 6-8 p.m. on Jan. 31.

Though the town expects to hold additional housing workshops, dates have not yet been announced.

The Tahoe Truckee Community Foundation’s 2016 Regional Housing Assessment found that 76 percent of residents in the Lake Tahoe and Truckee area spend more than one-third of their income on rent.

According to the data, 80 percent of the region’s housing units are single-family homes, and 65 percent of the units are vacant because they’re used primarily as vacation units and second homes.

In other words, there’s a serious shortage of one- and two-bedroom housing units that can accommodate Tahoe-Truckee’s workforce, which is primarily employed in the service industry.

The assessment estimates the entire region would need to add 12,160 new housing units to meet growing needs.

The housing assessment looked at the entire Truckee-Tahoe region, but it also found that 80 percent of the region’s “below market-rate housing,” often called affordable or workforce housing, is located in Truckee, according to a report released this week by the town.

The report also states that 56 percent of the employers who participated in TTCF’s assessment are based in Truckee, and it concludes that the “lack of suitable workforce housing is creating quality of life issues for Truckee.”

According to a previous report from the Sierra Sun, Lashbrook has said that even though the housing assessment found the region needs 12,000 additional housing units, the town itself is about 6,000 units away from buildout.

The town’s report also notes that some of the recommendations made in TTCF’s Housing Assessment are already requirements under the general plan.

Amanda Rhoades is a news, environment and business reporter for the Sierra Sun. She can be reached at arhoades@sierrasun.com, 530-550-2653 or @akrhoades.