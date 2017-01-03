Truckee locals recognized with annual Community Collaborative awards | SierraSun.com

TRUCKEE, Calif. — The Community Collaborative of Tahoe Truckee recently recognized Mariela Ramirez, Elizabeth Balmin and Adam McGill for their outstanding service to the Truckee-North Tahoe community.

CCTT, a program of the Tahoe Truckee Community Foundation, is a partnership of nonprofit and public organizations working together to address the fundamental needs of families in the Tahoe-Truckee region.

The Collaborative is made up of over 45 health, social service, education and community-based organizations who collaborate, network and work together to maximize resources for children, families and seniors.

The Collaborative’s Annual Awards recognize the work of local advocates who work behind the scenes to create a supportive community.

In 2016, TTCF and Collaborative leaders worked together to highlight individuals who understand the challenges facing community members and who find support for these folks in times of need.

Information on the three honorees is below.

Mariela Ramirez

The CCTT Public Service Award of Excellence recognizes one stand-out who goes above and beyond in their daily work with clients. The 2016 Public Service Award of Excellence was presented to Mariela Ramirez.

Mariela is a Family Advocate with Mental Health America and a member of the Placer County Wraparound team.

Recognized by her colleagues for her ability to help families navigate difficult systems effectively, she is respected by both the community members she serves and her collaborative partners for being a trusted connection during challenging times.

Elizabeth Balmin

The Chris Ballin Award honors those who advocate for cultural competency, equality and social justice in our community, in memory of the founder of La Comunidad Unida in the 1980s. This year, the Chris Ballin Award was given to Elizabeth Balmin.

Over the past decade, Elizabeth has committed being a steward for social justice. She developed the Mediation and Legal Assistance Program at the Family Resource Center of Truckee, dedicating her professional career to advocate for those most in need and growing the program based on collaboration, respect and education.

Because of her work, community members are learning to be self-sufficient, avoid legal conflicts and obtain legal services they may otherwise have never received.

Adam McGill

The CCTT Partner of the Year Award recognizes an individual who has demonstrated outstanding collaboration in our community.

Nominated for his ability to build partnerships between local law enforcement and the community, the 2016 CCTT Partner of the Year Award was given to Truckee Police Chief Adam McGill.

Adam has been involved in multiple local coalitions and is a crucial part of the Community Collaborative’s leadership team. His commitment to community policing and partnerships has shifted the perception of law enforcement in Truckee.

Adam’s ability to influence local policy and provide leadership on issues such as suicide prevention, youth substance abuse and emergency homelessness services has directly resulted in a safer community for children and families.

This article was provided by the Community Collaborative of Tahoe Truckee. Visit http://www.communitycollaborative.org to learn more.