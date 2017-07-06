Village Notes: Good old summertime in Tahoe | SierraSun.com

Our summer is heating up at Tahoe, and more snow is melting in the upper areas. Time to lace up the hiking boots and hit the trails. Go enjoy!

Attend Birds in the Garden the Green Thumb Thursday class from 5:30-6:30 p.m. on July 6 at the Demonstration Garden on the Sierra Nevada College campus. Join local naturalist Kirk Hardie to explore the connections between our garden environments and birds.

Visit http://www.demogarden.org to register.

Dr. Andrea Marshall from South Africa, a National Geographic Explorer and BBCs "Queen of the Mantas," is coming to Incline Village on Saturday, July 8, and Sunday, July 9.

The North Lake Tahoe Community Health Care Auxiliary’s annual Lobster Feed takes place at 6 p.m. on Thursday, July 13, at The Chateau. Get your tickets early as this event does sell out. For tickets or information contact Nan Healy by email at nanhealy@gmailcom, or call 775-832-0939 or 775-233-3651.

READ Global is sponsoring a VIP cocktail and dinner, and a luncheon. Space is limited at both events.

Visit http://www.READEvent.org or email travel@mythsandmountains.com or call (800) 670-6984 for information about the events.

Easel and Wine is hosting a hike, wine taste, and paint on Monday, July 10, at Snowflake Lodge. For information please contact Incline Village Recreation Center 775-832-1310.

The Republican Women will host a catered dinner on Tuesday, July 11, from 5-8 p.m. at 874 Ophir Peak. The guest speaker is state minority leader Michael Roberson. Please RSVP to Shirley Appel at 775-831-1505 or 818-266-4402 by Friday, July 7.

The Incline Village General Improvement District "At Work" Weight Watchers is hosting an information session at noon on Wednesday, July 12, at the IVGID administration building. A new, 12-week series begins on Wednesday, July 19. For more information call Mary McCormick at 775-832-1100.

The Women's Club of North Lake Tahoe's annual fashion show and luncheon fundraiser, Chic at the Chateau, takes place at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 2, at The Chateau. To purchase tickets contact Patricia Owens at 775-831-7887 or email frecklsown@aol.com. Tickets can also be purchased at The Potlatch.

The American Association of University Women will hold a summer fundraiser on Sunday, Aug. 6, at the Lake Tahoe Shakespeare Festival to raise money for scholarships for Incline Village High School seniors.

This event will include special reserved seats to the production of "The Hound of the Baskervilles" (a Sherlock Holmes mystery), appetizers, beverages, and a box dinner. Contact Millie Szerman at MillieSz746@gmail.com to purchase tickets and make seat selections.

Birthdays to celebrate this week: Sherri Kleinman and Lisa Unger on July 9, and Lonny Parsons on July 12. Happy birthday!

The Deal or Steal for this week is to advertise your event on the Incline Village/Crystal Bay Vets Club billboard on the corner of Tahoe Boulevard.

Check out ivcbveteransclub.org/communitysignboard for more information; contact the Vets Club sign manager at 775-846-0035; email jlm@ivgid.org or call the Vets Club at 775-832-1302.

