Village Notes: Hold that thought | SierraSun.com

I know the beaches were ready last weekend, but I guess the weather was not ready to let go of our cold temps yet. No worries, the Grille opens this weekend so if it is again too cold to do a beach day, head to the Grille!

On Saturday, May 20, from 10 a.m. -to 3 p.m. at Tahoe Vista Recreation Area, the fifth-grade class at Tahoe Expedition Academy is holding a First Responders Appreciation barbecue. Purchase barbecue tickets or send donations directly to Tahoe Expedition Academy, 8651 Speckled Ave, Box 1272 Kings Beach CA 96143.

Put this community event on your calendar now. Incline Village will hold its IVGID and Rotary Incline-Tahoe annual town cleanup from 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday, June 3. Sign in begins at 8 a.m. at the recreation center. Plastic bags will be issued and locations will be assigned. Please wear long pants, long sleeve shirts, wide brim hat, work gloves and sunscreen.

At 5:30 p.m. on Thursday, June 8, at the Donald W. Reynolds Community Non-Profit Center attend "Current Thoughts on the Economy 2017." The Parasol Tahoe Community Foundation is providing the free forum, which includes sharing and exchanging of knowledge with a question and answer time. Contact jeane@parasol.org or call 775-298-0184 for more information.

The North Lake Tahoe Community Health Care Auxiliary's annual Classy Garage Sale fundraiser is from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, June 10 in the Incline Village Community Hospital parking lot. If you would like to donate furniture, free pick up is available. Contact Karen Kuehnis at 775-833-3244 or 775-843-9143 or email errankay@aol.com for more information.

Jada Moore, a student at Lake Tahoe School is raising awareness for childhood cancer. To learn more visit knowthegold.org and see her story about a local family with a preschooler dealing with cancer. To help raise awareness and support this cause wear the gold ribbon for childhood cancer, take a selfie and post at #knowthegold. If you would like a gold ribbon to wear and help raise awareness contact me at jeanmeick@aol.com or 775-298-0184.

Birthdays to celebrate this week: Shelia Bujeaux on May 21, Howard Beckerman on May 23, and Nancy Porten on May 24. Happy Birthday!

The Deal or Steal for this week is the annual Tahoe Teddy Bear Picnic from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Sunday, May 21 at Aspen Grove. Enjoy live music by Mark Sexton, food at Starkey's Food Truck, and a bounce house, face painting, and various activities and games for the kids. For tickets visit Tahoe's Connection for Families at http://www.tcfkids.org or call 775-832-8230. All proceeds benefit TCF.

As always send in your birthdays, anniversaries and news, along with the best deals or steals you can find, before 5 p.m. on Tuesday to jeanmeick@aol.com.