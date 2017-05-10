Village Notes: The beaches are ready | SierraSun.com

Hooray, our beaches are ready and staffing at the gatehouses begins Saturday, May 13. With all of the extra water this year, remember that the beaches are going to be skinnier.

On May 13, the Crystal Bay Club is hosting the Incline Middle School's annual fundraiser, the Totally 80's Dance. Wear an awesome 80's outfit, dance or get on stage and lip-synch to your favorite 80's tune to support the eighth grade annual outdoor education trip.

Tickets are on sale at 80sdanceparty.eventbrite.com, The Potlatch and CBC. Contact imsjrboosters@yahoo.com if you need information.

May celebrations continue this weekend with Sunday, May 14, celebrating Mother's Day. Lots of local establishments are offering special brunches or plan a picnic at the beach.

At 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday, May 17, at the Donald W. Reynolds Community Non-Profit Center, is the final AAUW meeting for the 2016-2017 year.

This will be branch elections and provide an opportunity to meet and visit with members and the candidates up for election.

To attend the catered dinner meeting, make reservations by contacting Kelley Werner at kwwerner10@gmail.com or 916-849-5431.

The fifth-grade class at Tahoe Expedition Academy is holding a First Responders Appreciation barbecue from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on May 20 at Tahoe Vista Recreation Area.

Purchase barbecue tickets or send donations directly to Tahoe Expedition Academy, 8651 Speckled Ave., Box 1272 Kings Beach, CA 96143. Attend to support the first responders Concerns of Police Survivors (C.O.P.S.), and National Fallen Firefighters foundation. Corporate sponsorships are available.

Tahoe's Connection for Families annual Tahoe Teddy Bear Picnic is from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Sunday, May 21 at Aspen Grove.

Enjoy live music by Mark Sexton; food will be available at Starkey's Food Truck, and a bounce house, face painting, and various activities and games for the kids.

For tickets and sponsorship information, please visit http://www.tcfkids.org or call 775-832-8230. All proceeds benefit TCF.

Attend the Current Thoughts on the Economy 2017 community forum at 5:30 p.m. on Thursday, June 8, at the Donald W. Reynolds Community Non-Profit Center.

The Parasol Tahoe Community Foundation's free event includes sharing and exchanging of knowledge with a question and answer time between the audience and presenters. To reserve a space please contact jeane@parasol.org or call 775-298-0184

The annual Classy Garage Sale fundraiser, hosted by the North Lake Tahoe Community Health Care Auxiliary, is from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, June 10, in the parking lot at the Incline Village Community Hospital.

They are collecting furniture pieces now and free pick up is available. If you want to join the sale with your own space contact Karen Kuehnis at 775-833-3244 or email errankay@aol.com.

Birthdays to celebrate this week: Bill Cherry on May 13, Jan Horan on May 15, and Joe Pomroy on May16. Happy Birthday!

The Deal or Steal for this week is at 5:30 p.m. on Thursday, May 11, at the North Lake Tahoe Demonstration Garden. The garden is located at Sierra Nevada College for the weekly workshop about growing food at Lake Tahoe.

Each Thursday workshop features a specific food category. Contact Margaret Solomon at marg@775.net or call 775-831-8437 for more information.

As always send in your birthdays, anniversaries and news, along with the best deals or steals you can find, before 5 p.m. on Tuesday to jeanmeick@aol.com.