Village Notes: Time to celebrate Fourth of July | SierraSun.com

Here comes our big summer weekend! Let the games begin as parking is going to be a challenge with so many areas of construction around the village and the beaches are much skinnier this year. Please stay safe and celebrate America.

SNC's Green Thumb Thursday class is from 5:30-6:30 p.m. on Thursday, June 29, at the Demonstration Garden on the SNC campus. This is the popular Red, White and Blue Container Class.

Attendees should bring their own 16-inch (max) shallow planting container to create a great decoration for the holiday. Visit http://www.demogarden.org to register.

On Saturday, July 8, and Sunday, July 9, Dr. Andrea Marshall from South Africa, a National Geographic Explorer and BBCs "Queen of the Mantas," is coming to Incline Village.

As a guest of READ Global, she will be attending a VIP cocktail/dinner and a luncheon. Space is limited at both events. Visit http://www.READEvent.org or email travel@mythsandmountains.com or call (800) 670-6984 for information about the events.

Easel and Wine is hosting a hike, wine taste and paint on Monday, July 10, at Snowflake Lodge. For information please contact Incline Village Recreation Center 775-832-1310.

Join the Incline Village General Improvement District "At Work" Weight Watchers group at noon on Wednesday, July 12, at the IVGID Administration Building to learn about the Weight Watchers program.

A new 12-week series begins on Wednesday, July 9. For information call Mary McCormick at 775-832-1100.

Tickets are now available for the North Lake Tahoe Community Health Care Auxiliary's annual Lobster Feed at 6 p.m. on Thursday, July 13, at the Chateau.

Space is limited; get your tickets early as this event does sell out. To purchase tickets, or for information, contact Nan Healy by email at nanhealy@gmailcom or call 775-832-0939 or 775-233-3651.

The annual fashion show and luncheon fundraiser for The Women's Club of North Lake Tahoe, Chic at the Chateau, is 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 2, at the Chateau. To purchase tickets contact Patricia Owens at 775-831-7887 or email frecklsown@aol.com or tickets can also be purchased at The Potlatch.

On Sunday, Aug. 6, AAUW will hold a summer fundraiser at the Lake Tahoe Shakespeare Festival to raise money for scholarships for Incline Village High School seniors.

This event will include special reserved seats to the production of "The Hound of the Baskervilles" (a Sherlock Holmes mystery), appetizers, beverages, and a box dinner. Contact Millie Szerman at MillieSz746@gmail.com to purchase tickets and make seat selections.

A couple of anniversaries to celebrate this week: Megan and Kevin Weiss celebrated their fifth anniversary on June 23. David and Jan's Hardie will celebrate their anniversary on June 30. Happy anniversary!

Birthdays to celebrate this week: Millie Szerman on July 2 and Maureen Dudley on July 5. Happy birthday!

The Deal or Steal for this week is to attend the free pancake breakfast beginning at 8 a.m. on Saturday, July 1, at the NLTFPD Main Fire Station on Tanager.

And that is followed by the free RWTB community parade. For more information on events see the schedule on http://www.redwhitetahoeblue.org or in today's paper.

As always send in your birthdays, anniversaries and news, along with the best deals or steals you can find, before 5 p.m. on Monday to jeanmeick@aol.com.