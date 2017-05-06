Village Notes: Time to Run for the Roses | SierraSun.com

Grab your hat along with a mint julep and watch the Kentucky Derby on Saturday, May 6. Let the race for the Triple Crown begin!

The North Lake Tahoe Demonstration Garden, located at Sierra Nevada College, will provide four Thursday workshops in May, starting on Thursday, May 4, about Growing Food at Lake Tahoe.

Each Thursday workshop starts at 5:30 p.m., and features a specific food category. Should there be a weather factor, classes will be held in the Tahoe Center for Environmental Science next to the Garden.

From 3- 6 p.m. on Saturday, May 6 at Incline Spirits & Cigars, celebrate Cinco de Mayo with Tequila Tasting and an Art Show. Cathy Ashworth is the featured artist and will offer a fabulous commemorative poster for sale along with artwork (reproduction prints, original works and mixed media pieces). All tasting proceeds benefit Tahoe Family Solutions.

At 11:30 a.m. on Tuesday, May 9, at the Chateau, The Republican Women will host Pat Hickey speaking on charter schools.

RSVP Shirley Apple at 818-266-4402 or 775-831-1505. Proceeds from the luncheon go to college scholarships at Incline High.

Hear author and speaker Cheryl Erwin from 5-7 p.m. on Wednesday, May 10, at Tahoe's Connection for Families. Erwin is the author or co-author of nine books on parenting and family life, including seven in the best selling "Positive Discipline" series. For costs and other information, call 775-832-8230.

Do not miss your opportunity to wear an awesome 80's outfit, dance or get on stage and lip-sync to your favorite 80's tune. On Saturday, May 13, at the Crystal Bay Club, is Incline Middle School's annual fundraiser, the Totally 80's Dance, for the eighth-grade annual outdoor education trip. Tickets are on sale at 80sdanceparty.eventbrite.com, The Potlatch and CBC. Contact imsjrboosters@yahoo.com if you need information.

The final AAUW meeting for the 2016-17 year is at 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday, May 17 at the Donald W. Reynolds Community Non-Profit Center. The meeting will focus on branch elections. Attendees will have an opportunity to meet and visit with all members and discuss the candidates up for election. To attend the catered dinner meeting, make reservations by contacting Kelley Werner at kwwerner10@gmail.com or 916-849-5431.

From 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. on May 20 at Tahoe Vista Recreation Area, the fifth-grade class at Tahoe Expedition Academy is holding a 1st Responders Appreciation barbecue. To attend and support the 1st responders purchase barbecue tickets or send donations directly to Tahoe Expedition Academy, 8651 Speckled Ave, Box 1272 Kings Beach CA 96143. The fundraiser is for C.O.P.S. (Concerns of Police Survivors) and National Fallen Firefighters foundation. Corporate sponsorships are available.

The annual Classy Garage Sale fundraiser, hosted by the North Lake Tahoe Community Health Care Auxiliary is from 8 a.m. – 2 p.m. on Saturday, June 10 in the parking lot at the Incline Village Community Hospital.

They are collecting furniture pieces now and free pick up is available. If you want to join the sale with your own space contact Karen Kuehnis at 775-833-3244 or email at errankay@aol.com.

Happy 25th Anniversary to Ronnie and Dave Rector on May 2. Congratulations!

Birthdays to celebrate this week: Fletcher Hardie on May 5, Phil Horan on May 7, Heather Bacon on May 8, Stacy Collins and Kay Felte on May 9 and Ed Leutheuser on May 10. Happy Birthday!

The Deal or Steal for this week begins at 4 p.m. on Friday, May 5, at the annual Cinco de Mayo Celebration at the Hacienda de la Sierra in Incline Village. Live music, dancing, drink specials, contests and prizes are all part of the fun. Go celebrate!

As always send in your birthdays, anniversaries and news, along with the best deals or steals you can find, before 5 p.m. on Tuesday to jeanmeick@aol.com.